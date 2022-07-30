The Republican supermajority in the Indiana General Assembly is finding it difficult to agree on language for a new abortion law for the state.
Once the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, it was anticipated that Indiana would be one of the first states to revise its current law. That opportunity presented itself for GOP lawmakers when Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a special session to consider giving Hoosiers an additional $225 from the state’s surplus to ease the impact of inflation.
Republicans in the Indiana Senate have been debating, attempting to amend, and meeting behind closed doors to get the necessary votes to pass an abortion bill and send it to the Indiana House.
Some Republican senators want to make the legislation more restrictive than originally anticipated.
The introduced bill would allow exceptions to obtaining an abortion in cases of rape or incest, or if the mother’s life is endangered.
Hard-line GOP senators have attempted, without success, to remove the exceptions for rape and incest.
The bill’s sponsor has indicated the necessary votes may not be there to pass it by Aug. 14’s adjournment.
The sponsor said if a bill is not passed during the special session, lawmakers will revisit the issue in January.
There’s the problem for the Republican Party: If a new abortion law is not adopted now, it will become a campaign issue in November.
Granted, no matter what happens between now and Election Day, the Republicans are going to hold a majority in the Legislature, but it could be facing the loss of the supermajorities in one or both of the chambers.
Republicans running to unseat an incumbent Democrat will have to indicate how they would vote on an abortion law, and those GOP incumbents facing serious challenges will have to explain their votes or their intentions on any legislation come next year.
In many ways the debate and discussion in Indianapolis is similar to the failed Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence in 2018. RFRA caused a nationwide stir with several major companies and organizations indicating there would be an economic impact on Indiana.
It was a mistake that was quickly corrected by lawmakers, but not before it became a political flashpoint for Pence and GOP lawmakers.
Maybe there aren’t enough lawmakers who were serving in leadership positions in 2018 to learn from that mistake.
Just like RFRA did three years ago, the debate concerning abortion reform has made Indiana the center of national news reports.
The question now is will enough Republican lawmakers stand in support of exceptions for rape and incest, or cave in to political pressure from extremists?
Either way, the issue will be in the November spotlight despite the efforts of the GOP state leadership to deflect it to national issues.