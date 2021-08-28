For the past several years it has been accepted that Madison County would eventually have to replace its current jail facility.
The jail, which is located on prime real estate along the White River, should never have been constructed on the site in the 1980s.
It’s landlocked with no room for expansion and, although it was designed for the possible addition of two floors, it would still be woefully inadequate for the county’s ever-growing inmate population.
The jail was constructed with 207 beds, but almost from the start it was not large enough to house all the inmates in the county.
The Community Corrections complex, which includes work release, did ease the overcrowding at the jail for a period of time.
That is no longer the case.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger has been pushing for the construction of a 500-bed jail for several years at a price tag of $50 million.
Last month, financial consultants estimated the cost of constructing a new 400-bed jail at close to $80 million when interest is included.
Mellinger told county council members a minimum of 450 beds is required.
The elected Republicans who control the County Council, Board of County Commissioners and most of the town councils have tough decisions to make before Halloween.
The hardest decision is how to pay for a new jail. No elected official likes to raise taxes, particularly with an election year looming.
On their own, the members of the Madison County Council can adopt a 0.2% local income tax that would have to be used for a new jail. That tax is expected to bring Madison County more than $5 million annually.
If implemented before Nov. 1, the tax revenues would start flowing into the county coffers next year and begin to cover some of the jail costs.
The second phase will be more difficult.
The financial consultant recommended an increase in the public safety local income tax of .15% to cover the bond cost if county incomes should decline.
The $4 million in expected tax revenues would be shared with the other city and towns in the county.
But it takes a majority vote of the Madison County Tax Council to adopt the increase.
Madison County doesn’t have enough votes on its own and Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has not stated a position on the increase.
If Anderson votes not to increase the tax, it will take Madison County and a combination of Elwood, Alexandria, Pendleton or the other towns to adopt the increase.
Thrown into the mix last week was a request by the officials of the criminal justice system to add another .15% to the public safety income tax to cover expenses in the future.
Raising funds for the jail through an income tax is preferable to an increase in property taxes. Every working county resident would pay a share of the cost.
An argument can be made to raise the public safety tax by 0.15% to help offset jail operating costs.
The additional 0.15% for the criminal justice system will be a tougher sell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.