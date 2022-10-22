The split in the local Republican Party that resurfaced in 2020 is still going strong as the next election cycle rapidly approaches.
The divide started predominantly between the tea party faction and the traditional Republican old guard. After that proved to be mostly unsuccessful for candidates of the tea party, there was an effort to remove Russ Willis as party chairman in 2017.
Although things had not always been smooth within the local GOP for several years, old arguments were rekindled in 2020 and have continued.
A faction of the party was upset that year when Willis endorsed Noah Bozell for county coroner in the primary against Dr. Troy Abbott. Members of that group maintained that Willis then worked against the party’s chosen candidate in the fall campaign.
Despite all this, Willis ran unopposed for a fourth term as party chairman in 2021.
The internal strife has carried over to this year, with both factions working for candidates in the primary election.
Both sides had wins and losses in May. The most significant was John Beeman’s victory as the party’s candidate for county sheriff over Anthony Emery.
Since then, the rhetoric on social media has escalated, with supposed members of the Republican Party hurling insults and accusations against GOP-elected officials in county government.
This past week the political action committee Friends of Madison County announced its endorsements in several county races. It endorsed in only five races that are elected countywide, leaving out several races that would normally be of interest.
The committee endorsed Democrat Joey Cole for sheriff over Beeman, which, as could be expected, brought a reaction from the anti-establishment wing of the Republican Party. Its other endorsements were Olivia Pratt for commissioner; Dan Girt, treasurer; Linda Smith, clerk; and Angie Abel, recorder.
One social media post says no one should vote for any Republican backed by Willis or the Friends of Madison County. That’s an interesting proclamation when one considers that, if running for a countywide office in 2024 or a municipal office in 2023, it might be beneficial to have some friends in the same party to assist with a campaign — or at least remain neutral.
No endorsement was made for the state Senate seat that covers all of Madison County or any of the state representative seats. And no endorsements were made for the four seats on the Madison County Council.
There have been strange things taking place in recent months in the Council District 3 race. The anti-establishment Republicans backed and worked for Jodi Norrick in the primary election against Pete Heuer, who had the support of the party organization.
Lately, the group that worked diligently for Norrick has been courting incumbent Democrat Fred Reese.
Reese was invited to the annual GOP Lincoln Club Dinner and to the Mayor’s Ball by members of the GOP faction.
Are they now playing both ends in the belief that either candidate will be beneficial to their future efforts?