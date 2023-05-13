This past week the Madison County Council adopted guidelines for public comment at its meetings.
Council members Bethany Keller, Jodi Norrick and Mikeal Vaughn all voted against the guidelines, contending they didn’t go far enough.
No matter what guidelines were adopted, some people were going to be unhappy.
What was interesting about the discussion was that no members of the public sought to comment.
Keller was appointed to work with the county’s IT department to update the council’s website to include detailed information on agenda items prior to the meetings.
She noted that the Monroe County Council allows the public time at the start of each meeting to address any topic.
The adopted local guideline limits an individual’s comments to three minutes. Each person can address the council once at each meeting.
Norrick and Keller believe that any resident should be able to address the council and question office holders and department heads about each new money request.
Currently the public can comment at the start of the council’s deliberations on new funding requests.
An interesting note is that Indiana’s Open Door law doesn’t require public comment at meetings. It requires that discussions and votes take place in a public meeting.
The guidelines are a result of a lack of decorum at recent council meetings. On those occasions, people have voiced criticism of county employees with comments coming from where the public is seated.
The need for some guidelines is probably required.
The Anderson City Council allows public comment before each vote, but many times the discussion is not applicable to the topic at hand.
Residents have also been allowed to comment on topics in which the council has no control, or in some cases political campaign statements have been allowed.
During my 46 years as a reporter in Madison, Howard, Tipton and Miami counties, I have covered numerous county, city, town and school board meetings. Each governing body has different rules and guidelines.
In most cases it is the president or chairman of a respective governmental entity who makes the decision on allowing public comment. There are instances where state law requires public comment, which has been observed at the meetings I’ve attended.
What would be ideal? Allow public comment on any topic that falls under the jurisdiction of the governing body and allow respectful people to speak more than once.
My observation has always been that at most meetings the public is not in attendance unless a controversial topic is on the agenda.