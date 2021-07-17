Madison County officials are finding themselves caught between a rock and a hard place.
County officials have advanced a proposal to provide hazard pay to 347 employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A committee consisting of local elected officials and appointed county department heads established a three-tier system for hazard pay ranging from $500 to $2,000 based on the risk of exposure.
As could be expected, many of the employees that have been designated to receive the hazard pay work for the Sheriff’s Department either as road deputies or correctional officers; health department employees; community corrections workers; or maintenance and probation officers.
Once the list was made public, several other elected officials and department heads have indicated their employees should have been included.
One thing noted by members of the Madison County Council was that no county employee went without a paycheck during 2020.
Many employees were allowed to work from home or came to the county offices on a rotating basis – in many cases only one day per week.
Members of the committee acknowledged that some county employees might have been left off the list of people who deserved hazard pay.
Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott stated that two of his deputies that worked during 2020 should receive some form of hazard pay, a point well taken.
The employees in the election room of the Madison County Clerk’s Office should also be considered for hazard pay since they were in close contact with candidates running for office and people voting early at several locations.
No matter what decisions are made regarding which employees are entitled to hazard pay, there will be unhappy people.
Elected officials are not eligible for hazard pay because state law doesn’t allow for an increase in salaries once the budgets have been established.
But there are other points to ponder when it comes to hazard pay.
The city of Anderson is not providing hazard pay to any employee. As of this week, only the city of Elwood voted to provide $1,000 to police and firefighters. The town of Lapel is considering providing hazard pay.
Most Indiana counties are not providing hazard pay to workers. Many Indiana cities and towns are also not deciding to provide hazard pay for workers.
Councilman Jerry Alexander made a valid point when he noted employees working for private companies that provided essential services were not receiving hazard pay.
Although Alexander voted to provide the hazard pay, he wondered if the public would not totally support the payments, since private employers didn’t deem it necessary to provide similar payments.
Officials are elected to make tough decisions. The question of providing hazard pay and who is entitled to it will be discussed for many months in the future.
