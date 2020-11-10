Throughout all forms of professional sports there are the names of athletes that will always be associated with a specific team.
Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, Mickey Mantle with the New York Yankees and Johnny Unitas with the Baltimore Colts.
For the past 20 years, the name of Helio Castroneves has been linked to Team Penske. That all changed this week.
It was announced Monday that Castroneves will compete in the 2021 IndyCar season with Meyer Shank Racing.
The team has been fielding cars for Jack Harvey and for 2021 will be expanding to a two-car team.
Castroneves, a three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, will compete in six races next year.
In addition to the Indianapolis 500, Castroneves will compete at Long Beach, California, Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Portland, Oregon, and Laguna Seca in California.
Somehow, it will be hard at first to imagine Castroneves driving for any team other than Team Penske, but as in all phases of life, change is inevitable.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
When the pressure was up, Chase Elliott and his Hendrick Motorsports team responded in NASCAR’s Cup Series.
Elliott has to win at Martinsville to advance to the championship round and then capped off his season with a dominating win at Phoenix to claim his first title.
Before advancing to NASCAR, Elliott competed in 30 Champion Racing Association events in the Midwest, winning six times.
His first CRA win was in the 2010 Winchester 400. Elliott competed twice at Anderson Speedway in what was then the Redbud 300.
Elliott qualified 10th in 2010 and finished fifth, leading the race twice.
He was poised to win the Redbud 300 in 2011 but was passed coming to the checkered flag by Steve Dorer, who used the high line around Anderson Speedway to claim the victory.
It was announced CRA will stage four events at Winchester Speedway in 2021.
The super late models will compete in the Fly Over States 150 on May 18.
The CRA Street Stocks and JEGS All Stars Tour will be at Winchester on July 10.
The super late models and several other divisions will return on Labor Day and cap off the year with the 50th running of the Winchester 400 on Oct. 17.
The Day Transportation Mel Kenyon Midget Series will compete at Anderson Speedway in 2021 six times, including the Dick Jordan Classic and the Mel Kenyon Classic.
It appears the Mel Kenyon Midgets will be making two appearances at Mount Lawn Speedway in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.