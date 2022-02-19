Over the next few months, important decisions will be made by Anderson and Madison County officials on how to spend American Rescue Plan funding.
The city of Anderson is receiving $23.1 million; the county is getting approximately $25 million.
In total, all of the county’s taxing units are expected to receive $55 million in federal funds that must be spent using strict guidelines.
This coming week, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and the city council will hold two public hearings to get input from residents.
Three proposals have been made by Broderick, a coalition of local groups and Councilman Ty Bibbs.
The first item included in all three presentations is funding to assist with the community’s homeless population ranging from upwards of $1 million.
Without having a crystal ball to gaze into, it would appear that funding to address the homeless population will be included in any final spending plan.
Anderson doesn’t have to look any further than Muncie to see a homeless program that has potential for Madison County.
The Bridges Community Service several years ago purchased six small houses to shelter the homeless.
The 96-square-foot Amish built shelters cost $3,000 each. There is also a building containing restrooms, showers and kitchen facilities.
Police checks are made on those people moving into the community known as Penny Lane, and no violent or sex offenders are permitted.
It’s a concept that local officials should study closely as a partial answer to the homeless problem.
Considering the increased costs because of inflation, the cost of a small house is going to extend the $3,000 spent in Muncie five years ago.
There will be utility and maintenance costs connected with the small house community. Those costs could be included in the American Rescue Plan funding plan.
Perhaps a Penny Lane could be constructed on some of the vacant property in Anderson to include shelters for single men and women, couples and those with children.
A separate building could be constructed to provide office space for rehabilitation and medical services and a program to direct those in need to obtain job skills to gain employment.
There should be a timeline for how long an occupant can reside in such a house, and of course there should be rules prohibiting drug and alcohol use.
Clearly, this is not a perfect solution, but it would be a start — particularly if civic leaders take advantage of programs already being offered by organizations to help the homeless.
The homeless population is not invisible. Walk or drive through the downtown area or along hiking trails and the indications of their presence can readily be seen.
It’s not often $55 million is received to improve the community. The two meetings this week provide Anderson residents with the opportunity to be heard.
