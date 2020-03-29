Ever since Republican Susan Brooks announced she would not be seeking re-election in the 5th Congressional District, she has been adamant in not backing any of the contenders in the primary election.
Obviously, an endorsement by the incumbent member of the Indiana delegation in the U.S. House would be expected to carry considerable weight with GOP voters.
Of course, in the 2012 primary election, retiring 5th District Congressman Dan Burton endorsed former Marion Mayor Wayne Seybold.
Seybold finished fourth in a seven-person race for the nomination won by Brooks.
This past week, the Brooks campaign effectively issued a “cease and desist” order to the campaign of Beth Henderson.
As reported by the Indianapolis Star, Henderson on a radio show in Grant County said that Brooks had encouraged her to run for the nomination.
A campaign call also hints that Brooks reached out or encouraged her to run in the 5th District.
Once asked by the Brooks campaign to stop, Henderson said she has had several conversations with the incumbent.
The Brooks camp said she has talked with several of the candidates but did not encourage any of them to enter the race.
I’m sure that in recent months, many people have had conversations with Brooks, but that didn’t mean she was encouraging them to run for office.
On Friday, an email from the Henderson campaign said that Madison County Republican Party Chairman Russ Willis was endorsing her for the nomination.
Willis has been a supporter of Henderson for several months, but the official announcement was made this past week.
At the very least, it was interesting timing.
I don’t know how the slap on the wrist by the Brooks campaign will impact Henderson’s run for the nomination, but it could resurface again before June 2.
With everyone’s attention on COVID-19 and the moving of the Indiana primary to that date, there has been very little political activity either in Madison County or the 5th District.
I have heard in the past two weeks from Republican Chuck Dietzen’s campaign for the 5th District nomination and the Indiana Tea Party organization, which has endorsed ultra-conservative Republican Micah Beckwith in the 5th District.
There has been no communication from the other Republican Party candidates or from the Democrats seeking the 5th District nomination.
Unrelated to politics: With the continued stay-home order lasting at least for another week, local residents should thank the staff of the three local hospitals, the county’s first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic and those working in long-term health care facilities.
They are the true heroes right now.
