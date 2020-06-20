If a director wanted to make a film about Madison County government operations, it wouldn’t take long to determine a venue.
Whether it is county or city government, the setting wouldn’t have to change, only the participants.
Picture the opening scene: a dark tavern with a lone lamp hanging over a wooden table. Seated at the table are a variety of elected officials. Standing around are citizens, employees and other officials, all keen on watching the action.
Of course the game has to be poker.
The tinkling of a piano can be heard in the background as the players on opposite sides of the round table put on their best poker faces trying to out-bluff their opponent.
Who will blink first?
Depending on the outcome of the bluff, some of the bystanders will breathe a sigh of relief while others vow to get revenge in the future.
The only losers would be the taxpayers.
Right now, elected officials of the Republican Party in total control of the executive and fiscal branches of county government are at odds with no quick solution being apparent.
On the face of the disagreement is a request by the commissioners for up to $275,000 to pay for legal fees for the remainder of 2020.
The commissioners want council approval to transfer the funds from the county’s Group Health Insurance account.
The problem is that the account is already $800,000 short for 2020 and any funds borrowed could have to be repaid by the end of the year.
Without money to pay the county attorney, the commissioners have not conducted any business since June 9.
There are claims to be paid and decisions to be made that could impact every resident of the county.
As of Friday, neither the council nor the commissioners had blinked.
It’s not much different when it comes to Anderson city government, where it’s the Democratic Party in control of all phases of operation.
Currently, the Democrats in Anderson are enjoying the ongoing dispute among their Republican counterparts in county government.
But in the first year of his second term, Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has been in confrontations with members of his own party on the city council on a number of issues, not all related to finances.
It seems like at every opportunity, members of the city council raise issues with the operations or decisions of the Broderick administration.
The city hasn’t started its annual budget discussions, and in many respects the city council has less power over the final product than their county counterparts.
During the past two budget cycles, when the council has met to review budgets with the administration, there have been few concerns.
At the July meeting of the council, it is likely the operations of the police department will come under scrutiny as a local activist is seeking approval of several changes.
As the piano music fades away, everyone wonders: Who is going to blink?
