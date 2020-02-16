Ever since allegations arose against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill in 2018, his once promising political career appeared in jeopardy.
That future became more clouded on Friday when former Indiana Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby issued a 36-page report recommending his license to practice law be suspended for 60 days without an automatic renewal.
Right after the allegations surfaced that Hill alleged touched four women in an inappropriate manner at a party in an Indianapolis bar marking the end of the legislative session, there was a cry from leading Republicans for him to resign.
Gov. Eric Holcomb, House Speaker Brian Bosma and others called for his resignation before any investigations were completed.
Hill has always denied the allegations and mounted a public campaign to not only deny what happened but to keep his office.
There was always speculation that Hill might mount a primary challenge this year for the Republican Party’s nomination against Holcomb’s re-election.
Selby’s recommendation of a 60-day suspension of his license to practice law is considerably less than the two-year suspension recommended by the Indiana Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Commission.
The Indiana Supreme Court will make a final determination of any action taken against Hill. Of course, Hill will get a chance to once again defend himself before a final decision is reached.
The problem for Hill and his supporters is that if his license is suspended, even for a minimum of 60 days, the Indiana Constitution requires the state’s attorney general to have a license to practice law.
Can he return to the post after any suspension is served by simply appointing someone to serve on a temporary basis? Will he be required to resign the office?
The decision by the Indiana Supreme Court will undoubtedly result in a lot of conversation regarding Hill’s ability to continue serving as attorney general.
Currently no Republican has stepped forward to declare a candidacy for the attorney general’s nomination.
That is sure to change in the next few weeks.
Meanwhile, Democrats have to view the proceedings with some hope that they can finally win a statewide office, something they haven’t accomplished since Glenda Ritz was elected superintendent of public instruction in 2012.
No Democrat has been elected as Indiana Attorney General since Jeff Modisett won the office in 1996. He resigned in 2000 to become the general counsel for the Democratic Party’s national convention in Los Angeles.
Currently, Indiana lawmaker Karen Tallian and former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel are announced candidates for the Democratic Party’s nomination for attorney general during the state party convention in June.
Expect others to enter the fray.
Neither one of the declared candidates are well known statewide, which should impact any run for the office.
Of course it will be difficult for any Democrat to win a statewide office this year with the re-election campaigns of President Donald Trump and Holcomb at the top of the ticket.
