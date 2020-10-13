With the 49th running of the Winchester 400 in the books, it wasn’t the best race I’ve witnessed on the high banks, but it also wasn’t the worst.
Michigan driver Carson Hocevar is among the hottest super late model drivers in the county. Driving for VanDoorn Racing Development, he has won five Champion Racing Association super late model races this year including the Redbud 400 and the Money in the Bank event at Berlin Raceway in Michigan.
Hocevar had one of the dominant cars in the Winchester 400 along with Kyle Crump and Steve Nasse. In fact, Nasse was leading when he ran out of fuel and could never get back into contention for the win.
With the All-American 400 and Snowball Derby still on tap this year, Hocevar has to be considered a favorite in both events.
It was a good weekend for Indianapolis driver Mason Keller, who finished fifth in the 400 after a sixth-place run in the JEGS All-Stars race Friday.
Former Anderson Speedway late model champion Zachary Tinkle finished ninth in the JEGS race and followed that up with a 15th-place finish in the 400.
Anderson driver Greg VanAlst, the defending CRA Super Series champion, finished 12th on Sunday just one spot behind champion Josh Brock.
Another regular at Anderson Speedway, Billy VanMeter, turned in an impressive run Friday by finishing third in the All-Stars event.
Prior to the start of the Winchester 400, it was announced four events for 2021 are scheduled for Winchester Speedway.
There will be a Tuesday night super late model race in May, the USAC Silver Crown cars will make an appearance, the Labor Day weekend is back on the schedule and of course the 50th running of the Winchester 400 will be next October.
Anderson Speedway is closing out the 2020 season Saturday with 50-lap events for the Thunder Cars and Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive and a 75-lap feature race for the Vore’s Welding & Steel Street Stocks.
There are tight points races for all three championships that will be decided this weekend.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Clint Bowyer will leave the Stewart/Haas Team in 2021 to become part of the television broadcasts for NASCAR events.
There is speculation Mitchell native Chase Briscoe could land in the No. 14 car for the 2021 season.
But there has to be some consideration of Kyle Larson returning to NASCAR in 2021, and a ride for Tony Stewart’s team has to be considered a possibility.
Larson won’t return to Ganassi Racing, not likely to get a ride with Hendrick Motorsports and Team Penske probably won’t change drivers next year.
Matt DiBenedetto will drive for Wood Brothers again in the famed No. 21 next year. But in 2022, the seat will be turned over to Austin Cindric.
