There should be little doubt the feel-good story from qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 is Marco Andretti will start from the pole position.
Marco’s career has not been stellar in IndyCar with only three pole positions -- the others coming in 2008 and 2013 -- and two victories, the last coming in 2011.
But aside from the Andretti family starting from the pole position for the Indianapolis 500 for the first time in 33 years, the story line has to be the fact Honda power dominated qualifying.
Eight of the fastest nine times Saturday were posted by Indy Cars with Honda engines, including all four of the entries from Andretti Autosport.
It was shocking to see Team Penske and Chevrolet struggle on Saturday. Josef Newgarden turned in the best effort and will start 13th.
Will Power will take the green flag from the 22nd spot, defending race winner Simon Pagenaud 25th and three-time Indy winner Helio Castroneves 28th.
Pit strategy is always crucial at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but it will be at the forefront of all discussions on race day.
Will drivers starting in the back of the pack decide to pit out of sequence in an attempt to gain track position?
Of course, as the closing stages of the race wind down, there will be speculation about a driver and team trying to stretch fuel mileage in the hope of securing a victory.
So who will be drinking the milk Sunday?
My prediction is Scott Dixon will win his second Indy 500. He was strong in qualifying, will start second and has had the hot hand this season.
It’s probably a safe bet to expect the winning car to be powered by a Honda engine.
Favorites have to include Alexander Rossi, James Hinchcliffe, Takuma Sato and Colton Herta.
Looking for a long shot as the race winner?
It will be a Penske driver from deep in the field, probably Newgarden.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Although fans won’t be allowed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, they will be allowed for two nights of racing at Lucas Oil Raceway, Anderson Speedway and the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
The USAC Silver Crown cars will compete at Lucas Oil Raceway on Friday and in what could be the final Hoosier Hundred at the fairgrounds.
Kody Swanson won his fifth consecutive Silver Crown race at Salem Speedway last weekend and has to be considered the favorite at LOR.
It was Swanson’s 30th career Silver Crown win, which is the most in the history of the series.
But he will have to deal with a strong field of competitors with 25 teams entered that include Bobby Santos, Chris Windom, Aaron Pierce and Shane Cottle.
