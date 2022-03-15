It was great Sunday to see Indiana driver Chase Briscoe score his first NASCAR Cup victory.
Briscoe drove the Tony Stewart-owned familiar No. 14 to victory at Phoenix Raceway, beating out two other potential first-time winners.
Briscoe was able to maintain the lead on a final restart with 27 laps remaining to hold off Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick.
The victory all but assures Briscoe a spot in the Chase this season.
It marked for NASCAR’s top division the second first-time winner of the season in four races.
Austin Cindric was a first-time winner when he captured the Daytona 500.
Other winners include defending champion Kyle Larson and Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman.
The series travels to Atlanta this weekend, but the unfortunate news is there are only 37 teams entered for 40 available starting spots.
It was also welcome news last week when AJ Foyt Racing announced JR Hildebrand will compete for the team on the IndyCar series oval tracks.
Hildebrand is sharing a car with rookie Tatiana Calderon, who is competing on the street and road courses.
Most IndyCar fans will remember Hildebrand for almost winning the 2011 Indianapolis 500 as a rookie.
He took the lead with a handful of laps remaining and on the final lap exiting Turn 4 went high to get around a lapped car.
Hildebrand’s car got into the marbles and slammed into the outside retaining wall.
Dan Wheldon roared past to record the Indy 500 victory with Hildebrand’s ride scrapping its way down the outside retaining wall to finish second.
This weekend, IndyCar will be on the Texas Motor Speedway oval where Pato O’Ward and Scott Dixon recorded victories a year ago.
It will also mark the first oval race start in an IndyCar for seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.
Undoubtedly all eyes will be watching to see how Johnson fares on an oval track after running the street and road courses in 2021 for Ganassi Racing without much success.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Unfortunately for Anderson driver Greg VanAlst, the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season has not gotten off to a promising start.
VanAlst finished 36th at Phoenix Raceway last weekend after making contact with the outside retaining wall.
He is currently 30th in the point standings with the next race at Talladega.
Zachary Tinkle, a former late model champion at Anderson Speedway, finished 29th at Phoenix and is currently 20th in the standings.
Indianapolis driver Eddie VanMeter drove to a 17th-place finish in the super late model Rattler 250 in Alabama last Sunday.
