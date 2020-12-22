With the annual visit of Santa Claus coming in a few days, I was thinking of what gifts could be left to the racing community.
At the top of the list is a gift is that 2021 will be a safe year for all competitors and crew members.
The second gift request is for all the owners and promoters of race tracks not only in Indiana but around the country.
That the 2021 racing season allows fans back to the respective venues to enjoy the sport of auto racing.
That includes the many fans that decided not to attend an event because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It was a strange feeling to be at Anderson Speedway at the start of last season with no fans in the grandstands.
But it probably hit home the hardest when the Pay Less Little 500 was moved to September with a limited capacity.
As always, it would be nice for Santa to bring another first-time winner to the Little 500 in 2021. We can always hope it will be a driver or team with Central Indiana connections.
With new management at Winchester Speedway, I wish that the events announced for the year prove to be a success.
I wish that the Redbud 400 and Winchester 400 get the recognition they deserve among super late model teams from around the country, and they decide to make the trip to the Hoosier State.
There are many top super late model races around the country like the Snowball Derby, All American 400 and the Rattler 250.
Indiana is fortunate to have two major events for late model racers, and I hope Santa brings the best competitors from around the country here.
For Roger Penske, the new owner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar, I wish for a chance to show off the improvements made to the facility and the exciting plans for the upcoming year.
That Jimmie Johnson is competitive in the switch to IndyCar this coming year and people recognize his talents.
And, finally, I wish for a return of their lost fan base to NASCAR and more excitement in their events at all levels. The Cup Series needs more than a handful of drivers that can win races on a consistent basis.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
The passing of Bill Marvel this past week will be felt by many in the open-wheel racing community.
Marvel worked for many years with USAC, but it was his efforts in recent years that stand out.
Marvel put in countless hours raising money to support drivers that were injured and their families.
He was the director of the association until 1997 but continued to encourage people to donate to the organization.
Marvel was at the first USAC-sanctioned event in 1956 and held many positions with the organization over the years.
Bill will be missed by many in the racing community.
My wish is for everyone to have a Merry Christmas, stay safe and I hope to see you at a race track next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.