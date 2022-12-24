Tomorrow marks Christmas Day — a time when family and friends get together to share old memories and hopefully make new ones.
Someone commented many years ago that two things shouldn’t be discussed at family gatherings: politics and religion.
This past week I have been reading a new book on the life of a man who I personally believe was one of the nation’s greatest presidents: Abraham Lincoln.
We can all take a page from Lincoln’s second inaugural address as the Civil War was winding down.
“With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right,” Lincoln said.
In recent years we have experienced a growing divide in our political discourse.
We seem to have forgotten that much of our nation’s history was built on the ability to compromise.
That trait has somehow, in recent years, taken a back seat to a belief that one side is always right and one side of the political spectrum is always wrong.
With the start of a new year, it can only be hoped that our leaders in Congress, the Indiana Statehouse and locally can work to reach compromises on the issues that can easily divide us.
But as I look back on this year, there were encouraging activities throughout Madison County.
The opening of the Anderson Scholar House, providing single parents the ability to further their education and break the cycle of poverty.
The Cops & Kids event, along with the annual James Warner Thanksgiving Day meal.
The inspiration provided by the Carl Erskine tribute film “The Best We’ve Got.”
There is also the continued legacy of Larry VanNess, the beloved “Can Man,” to collect the tabs from pop cans to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.
Local community members continue to save and count tabs to honor a simple local resident who found a passion to help others.
The way the city of Elwood and Madison County community came together to honor the life of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who died tragically earlier this year.
Next year marks the 200th birthday of Madison County, and events will take place throughout the year.
Let’s all work together to make it a year where we show no malice toward anyone.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.