What has taken place the past week in the U.S. House doesn’t bode well for the direction of the country over the next two years.
Albert Einstein once said: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”
That sums up what’s taking place in Washington.
Following the off-year election in 2022, the Republican Party won 222 seats compared to 213 for the Democrats.
The end result is that President Joe Biden will govern with a slim Democratic majority in the U.S. Senate and a GOP-controlled House.
Needless to say, it will be difficult for the Biden administration to advance policy and fiscal initiatives through a divided Congress.
But adding to the problems facing the nation is the fact that the Republicans in the House couldn’t agree on the next speaker.
A cadre of 20 Republicans had been able to block Californian Kevin McCarthy from securing the Speaker’s position through 13 rounds of voting as of Friday afternoon.
The last time it took that many ballots to elect a House Speaker was in 1923.
The Speaker’s position is important because that person names members to committees and oversees the legislative agenda.
At one point during the week, it was suggested that moderate Republicans might try to reach an agreement with some of the Democrats to eventually elect a moderate Republican as a speaker.
Rep. Victoria Spartz, who voted present during several of the ballots, made a valid point that just continuing to vote without any discussions within the Republican Party caucus was a waste of time.
The length of the debate and discussions pertaining to the election of a GOP speaker could have an impact on the 2024 election cycle in states where congressional seats are contested in some districts.
How can McCarthy muster the necessary votes on legislation if he can’t win the support of enough Republicans to be elected Speaker?
I’m not sure who a compromise candidate among Republicans would be to attract enough Democratic votes to elect a speaker.
As the week progressed, however, the idea of a compromise candidate — a moderate Republican as the speaker — surely had to sound attractive to a majority of the American citizens.
With a lot of attention already focused on the 2024 presidential election, whatever happens this week in the House will be at the center of controversy for the next two years.