Since the running of the 50th annual Winchester 400, there has been a lot of discussion concerning car counts and the future of super late model racing.
Although there were only 22 cars that started the race at Winchester, the argument could be made there were up to 12 teams that could contend for the victory.
Despite that fact, it was disappointing the car count was not higher -- particularly with $25,000 going to the winner.
Matt Weaver, editor in chief for Speed51, thought one of the problems when it came to car count was the date.
In a conversion with Weaver on Sunday, he said he believed some of the teams didn’t travel to the Hoosier State because in two weeks the All American 400 will be run in Nashville and, of course, the Snowball Derby runs in Pensacola, Florida, in December.
The belief is owners didn’t want to severely damage a race car at Winchester and then have to invest in making lengthy repairs.
The Winchester 400 has always been contested in October, and in the past the fields were more than 30 cars -- with some teams not making the starting grid.
There is also the cost of running the Winchester 400, which former winner Travis Braden stated is $20,000.
Another consideration has to be different rule packages between the Champion Racing Association and other series in the Midwest.
Second-place finisher Stephen Nasse said race teams have to support the events, or eventually they will no longer be on the schedule.
Weaver said there is an effort being made to establish a national super late model touring series, similar to the former American Speed Association.
A national touring series would include a point fund and possibly some “tow” money to travel to the various races.
I believe the purses have to be increased, not so much for the winner, but the payout for just starting a race.
To pay $1,500 to start an event is too low for those teams racing on a limited budget.
So what’s the solution?
I believe it is four-fold. There has to be a national touring series created with a title sponsor willing to support the effort.
A touring series doesn’t have to run 20 or 30 events. Initially, it should have no more than a dozen races. Those should include the Snowball Derby, the Rattler 250 in Alabama, All American 400, Redbud 400, Winchester 400, the Slinger Nationals, Speedfest and Jennerstown Speedway.
Space the events out so there are no conflicting dates with other super late model races. It can be made to work.
Secondly, the race teams have to be willing to travel to tracks they might not like to run to insure those races will survive.
Thirdly, the promoters have to increase the purse money all the way through the field.
Finally, any series has to promote the drivers to attract fan interest.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
New Castle driver Jason Atkinson won the CRA Street Stock feature at Winchester on Saturday to claim the championship.
Anderson’s Dawson Phillips won rookie of the year honors.
Chris Shannon won the Late Model Sportsman race, with Billy Hutson winning the points title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.