There is some exciting news for Anderson Speedway this week concerning both the Little 500 and the Redbud 400.
Speedway officials announced the Greg Hubler Automotive Group will be the title sponsor for the 55th running of the Redbud 400 on July 12 with Mitch Smith Auto Service and Perfecto as presenting sponsors.
The Hubler Group, with dealerships in Muncie and Marion, has been involved in sponsorship for racing teams over the years.
The Redbud 400 has been sponsored in the past by ARCA, the American Speed Association and -- since 2000 -- by the Champion Racing Association.
It is considered one of the premier super late model events in the nation along with the Snowball Derby, All American 400 and Winchester 400.
The Redbud 400 will be 400 laps counting yellows. It will also feature controlled cautions, which were used with great success at the last four Redbud 400s.
When a yellow comes out, teams will have three laps to service their race car without losing laps or positions on pit road. Those cars will then line up behind the cars that did not pit at that yellow. Teams not getting out of the pits in the three laps will have to fall to the tail of the field and will risk losing laps.
Michigan driver Carson Hocevar is the defending race winner.
It is also expected the “Macho Man” Brady Bacon will look to make his first start in the Pay Less Little 500 in May for the Hoffman Racing team.
Hoffman Racing has won the Little 500 with Kody Swanson in 2016 at the wheel and also brought Tony Stewart to the race in 2017, winning rookie of the year honors.
The team is building a brand new car for the Little 500 and Bacon, known predominately for his skills on a dirt track, will also compete in other selected pavement races for non-wing sprint cars.
Bacon won the USAC National Sprint Car championships in 2014, 2016 and 2020.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
It was announced Swanson will compete for the super late model Team Platinum at Speedweeks in Daytona Beach, Florida, in February.
With Travis Braden as the driver, Team Platinum has won several major super late model races including the Winchester 400 and the Snowball Derby.
Not known at this point is whether Swanson will drive for the team in the Redbud 400.
To date, only Chet Fillip has won both the Little 500 and the Redbud 400.
