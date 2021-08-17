The Captain has a year to fix the curbing problem that turned the inaugural NASCAR Cup race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway into a demolition derby.
Years from now history will show A.J. Allmendinger won the first road course race at IMS, but it will be lumped in with the Formula One tire debacle and NASCAR’s tire problems in 2008.
Unfortunately, when the metal curbing fell apart with less than eight laps remaining, it changed the entire complexion of the Verizon 200 and probably cost Kyle Larson a sixth win on the season.
Up until that point in time, the weekend featuring the IndyCar Series and NASCAR’s Xfinity and Cup series events would have been considered a success.
The intent of Roger Penske and NASCAR was to return excitement to the race at the world’s most famous race track by utilizing the road course instead of the 2.5-mile oval.
The experiment was working, as most members of the media generally agreed there was an increase in attendance for Sunday’s Cup race over past years.
For the most part, the road course racing was exciting for all three races.
Plenty of passing for position, the NASCAR competitors were racing side by side and as always is the case rubbing is racing.
So instead of throwing the “baby” out with the “bath water,” the Cup Series should return to the IMS road course in 2022.
Penske and the IMS staff will make the necessary changes to the road course to ensure there won’t be a repeat in the future.
There has been a lot of debate about the ending of the race when Indiana native Chase Briscoe was penalized for missing Turn 2 and then taking race leader Denny Hamlin out of contention, which allowed Allmendinger to record the victory.
Hamlin earlier in the race forced Larson into the grass through Turn 1 and with the win on the line did the same thing to Briscoe.
NASCAR normally doesn’t penalize drivers for “dumping” another during a race, so Briscoe’s penalty was a result of him driving through the grass and emerging right behind Hamlin as they battled for the victory.
There will be a lot of debate about NASCAR’s decision regarding the penalty to Briscoe.
In my opinion, it was hard racing, which the fans want to witness, and no penalty should have been imposed.
Oh well, there is always next year.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
USAC on Saturday night conducted its own triple header at Lucas Oil Raceway with the Silver Crown division joined by Sprint and Midget cars.
Kody Swanson pocketed more than $77,000 by winning the Silver Crown and Sprint car race, which earned him a $50,000 bonus.
Little 500 winner Tyler Roahrig accomplished something that had happened only once before in the Silver Crown race.
Roahrig finished second to Swanson in his first start in Silver Crown competition.
Last weekend, I overlooked the fact Anderson driver Dawson Phillips, the leading CRA Street Stock rookie of the year competitor, started 16th in the 150-lap race and finished seventh on the lead lap.
The impressive effort earned Phillips both the Cool Move of the Race and the Hardcharger Award.
