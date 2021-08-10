This weekend marks something special for Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IndyCar and the top two NASCAR divisions competing on the road course.
Speedway owner Roger Penske is taking the chance a change from the IMS oval to the road course for the Cup Series will renew fan interest in the race.
With the NASCAR race date jumping around the calendar like a ping pong ball, attendance at the Brickyard has fallen off in recent years.
It will be interesting to see how the fans respond to three races on the road course over two days.
It was a strange journey to victory lane for Marcus Ericsson at the IndyCar race at Nashville this past Sunday.
Ericsson’s car vaulted over the top of Sebastien Bourdais' ride on a restart, but he still managed to score his second win of the season.
The win put Ericsson back into the championship hunt with five races remaining starting Saturday at the IMS.
The first Nashville street race played out to a great crowd that lined the circuit. Unfortunately there were eight caution periods and two red flags.
I hope IndyCar returns to Nashville in 2022 for another race, but it has to find a circuit that includes the bridge over the Tennessee River and wider turns so when the drivers spin or get caught up in an incident, they don’t block the track.
It was obvious throughout the weekend Colton Herta had the car to beat until he ended up against the retaining wall, ending his effort.
Alex Palou maintains a 42-point lead over teammate Scott Dixon for the championship with Pato O’Ward another six markers back.
Josef Newgarden is 75 points behind Palou, and Ericsson is 79 points back.
The Saturday race could be a make-or-break event for several drivers.
Rinus VeeKay won on the road course in May with Will Power and Newgarden posting wins in 2020.
Simon Pagenaud has three wins on the IMS road course in May, and Power has three. Neither driver has scored a victory in 2021.
I suspect the race winner could be Pagenaud or Herta.
While the IndyCar field is tightening up, the NASCAR Chase field remains in flux.
With his fifth win of the year, Kyle Larson is now tied for the regular season points championship with Denny Hamlin.
Hamlin has not won a NASCAR race in 2021 but was looking at locking into the postseason field as the regular season champion.
That all changed at Watkins Glen last weekend with Larson’s victory and Hamlin’s fifth-place finish.
Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Tyler Reddick are holding down the final three Chase positions with three races remaining before the start of the championship battle.
It will be interesting to see how aggressive Hamlin and Harvick are on the IMS road course as they seek to secure a spot in the Chase.
So this weekend I believe Larson, Chase Elliott or Martin Truex will win the first Brickyard race on the road course.
