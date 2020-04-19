During the past week I’ve heard comments from politicians, television pundits and physicians that the American economy should be reopened at any cost.
I was reminded during the week of the quote from Scrooge in the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” that if people would rather die, they should do it to decrease the surplus population.
The common theme all week was that the most at-risk population from the coronavirus are going to die anyway, so let’s return to normal.
Dr. Oz actually recommended this week to return children to the nation’s classrooms because the mortality rate would only be 1% or 2%.
Undoubtedly, the stay-at-home orders issued in 45 of the 50 states will have a profound impact on the economy. People have been thrown out of work, and the threat of small businesses not reopening is a genuine concern.
But as a nation, do we decide to lift the restrictions with the realization that the end result will be a rising death toll from the virus?
Do we want to see an America that resembles the movie “Soylent Green” where people can volunteer to die in a peaceful setting and ultimately be turned into a food source for others.
Ask family members of those in long-term care facilities across the country or caring for elderly relatives if they agree that it’s OK to pronounce a death sentence on them, all in the name of reopening a restaurant or bar.
I’m a member of the age bracket considered most at-risk of contracting the coronavirus and know many other people in that age range.
Instead of writing these people off or proclaiming they’re going to die anyway, everyone, no matter what age, should be called on to do their part in getting through the pandemic.
It should not be forgotten that it is older Americans with the largest percentage of disposable income – funds that could be spent on reviving small businesses.
To my knowledge, in no other country being impacted by the coronavirus is there a groundswell of opinion to lift stay-at-home orders and reopen industry at the risk of the death of portions of their population.
It’s interesting that the people calling for the reopening of the American economy at the risk to others’ lives are the same ones that proclaim the sanctity of all human life.
Those making these proclamations are quick to point out they misspoke or are being misunderstood. If that is the case, maybe they should engage their brain before their tongue.
Federal and state governments are spending billions of dollars to alleviate some of the harm from the shutdown of the economy.
In the case of the federal government, it was a $2 trillion package that adds to the national debt – money to individuals, forgivable loans to businesses, funds the government is borrowing and will eventually have to be repaid by taxpayers.
In America it should be remembered that all lives matter.
