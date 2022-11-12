As with a losing sports team, there comes a time to develop a change in strategy.
Following another difficult election cycle, Democrats at all levels in Indiana probably need a change of plans within the next two years.
The question heading into the future is, where does the Democratic Party go from here — not only in Madison County, but across the state?
In this county, every elected county office and every representative in the Indiana General Assembly is a Republican. Not many years ago the opposite was nearly true.
Over the past few years the Republican Party has seen a steady increase in straight party voting — including a margin of over 4,000 votes last Tuesday.
Unlike in the Hoosier State, the Democratic Party held its own at the national level. The projected “red wave” didn’t materialize.
For Madison County Democrats the county continues to become a darker shade of red.
There obviously needs to be a change in strategy if the local Democratic Party is to have relevance in future county elections.
Exit surveys across the nation found the 20-30 age group voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, while those over 50 tended to vote Republican.
Back several party caucuses ago, Jeff Barranco, a member of the Anderson Community Schools board and looking for a leadership post with the Democrats, pitched a new game plan.
Barranco said the party must to engage younger voters on social media and reach out to those potential voters whenever possible.
The days of 25,000 blue collar workers in Madison County casting straight Democratic Party ballots disappeared about two decades ago. Those days are not going to return.
This is not to imply that it’s a bed of roses for local Republicans, despite recent successes.
The party didn’t have to work very hard to sweep the local contests.
The Indiana Democratic Party made a miscalculation in strategy that spelled doom from the start statewide and carried down to the local level.
The party hitched its wagon to the hopes that the abortion issue would drive female voters to cast ballots for Democrats.
They forgot the words said by President Bill Clinton: “It’s the economy, stupid.”
With record high inflation and soaring gas prices, pocketbook issues determined many voters’ choices.
State and local Democrats never had an effective reply when it came to the economy.
It cost them dearly.