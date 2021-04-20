The opening round of the NTT IndyCar Series didn’t disappoint at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama.
Alex Palou had to work for his initial race win driving for Chip Ganassi Racing and in the final laps of the event was pressed by Will Power and defending champion Scott Dixon.
While watching the race, I expected Power -- driving for Team Penske -- to record the victory based on the number of seconds he had remaining in push to pass mode.
Over the years, Power has displayed an uncanny ability to save his car for the late stages of a race to record a win.
On Sunday, it seemed Power missed a golden opportunity to open the 2021 campaign with a victory by failing to take full advantage of his push-to-pass opportunities.
Power appeared to wait until the closing laps to make a late charge but came in second in the closest finish ever recorded on the road course.
The other encouraging take from the race was the performance of Pato O’Ward, driving for Arrow McLaren, who was in contention if not for the win at least a podium finish.
By deciding to make three stops compared to the two pit stops by the front runners, he had to settle for fourth.
Of course, Josef Newgarden, who was expecting to contend for the victory, took himself out on the opening lap.
Romain Grosjean was the top finishing rookie with a 10th-place finish, and fellow rookie Scot McLaughlin came home in 14th.
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, starting his first IndyCar race, finished 19th -- three laps off the pace.
I thought there was too much attention on Johnson on Sunday, particularly when he went down two laps. Johnson did a good job of staying out of the way for the contenders to win the race.
It will be interesting to see what the street course race this week at St. Petersburg, Florida, does for the championship contenders.
Newgarden has to recover from the Barber race to stay close to both Dixon and Power for the championship.
Alex Bowman became the eighth different winner in NASCAR by getting past Denny Hamlin late in the race at Richmond.
After nine races, half of the 16 slots in the championship playoffs have been secured.
Notables not to have won thus far include Kevin Harvick, Hamlin, Brad Keselwoski, Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch.
Three of the four Hendrick drivers are now locked into the chase, all expect defending champion Elliott. Bowman joined Kyle Larson and William Byron as race winners.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
It was hard to believe NASCAR officials have determined veteran driver Jennifer Jo Cobb is not approved to run the Cup race at Talladega on Sunday.
Cobb has run nine Truck Series and two Xfinity races at Talladega and should have easily been approved to drive for Rick Ware Racing.
Considering some of the drivers NASCAR has approved to race at Talladega in the past, the action against Cobb can only be viewed as a slap in the face.
