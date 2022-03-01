Both IndyCar and NASCAR officials have to be pleased to have first-time winners in their opening events of 2022.
In particular Roger Penske has to be smiling since the two first-time winners drive for his organization.
Austin Cindric captured the Daytona 500, and Scott McLaughlin recorded the victory at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.
One year ago, IndyCar had four first-time winners with Rinus Veekay, Pato O’Ward, Marcus Ericsson and Alex Palou driving into victory lane for the first time.
Palou, driving for Ganassi Racing, won three times in 2021 and claimed his first championship.
What was noticeable in the results of the first IndyCar race of the year was four of the top five finishers are relative newcomers to the series.
Palou finished second, Colton Herta came home third and Romain Grosjean drove to a fifth-place finish.
Only Will Power scored in the top five for the “old guard” with a third-place showing.
What was surprising was the fact Josef Newgarden could only manage a 16th-place showing, and Alexander Rossi’s struggles continued by finishing 13th.
The series returns to action March 20 at the Texas Speedway oval, which could have a different set of podium finishers.
Most of the drivers for the second season of the Superstar Racing Experience have been named, and the list includes Hoosier veteran Ryan Newman.
Returning Cup drivers include Greg Biffle, Bobby Labonte and Michael Waltrip. Open-wheel veterans Paul Tracy and Marco Andretti return and will be joined by Ryan Hunter-Reay.
Other drivers confirmed include Tony Kanaan for five races, Helio Castroneves for three events, Indy Lights driver Ernie Francis Jr. for two and Newgarden at the Nashville race.
Thus far, series co-founder Tony Stewart is not listed as a driver for 2022.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
• Kyle O’Gara claimed the Dave Steele Memorial non-wing sprint car race in Florida last weekend.
Kody Swanson and Bobby Santos III tangled during the race and didn’t complete the 125-lap feature.
• The entry list for the Lucas Oil Little 500 at Anderson Speedway on May 28 has climbed to 18 teams.
Former winners already entered include defending champion Tyler Roahrig, Eric Gordon, Santos, Swanson and Jeff Bloom.
• There is great news for open-wheel fans as the 500 Sprint Car Tour and pavement midgets will be in action at Indianapolis Raceway Park on March 26.
General admission tickets for the event are free thanks to the sponsorship of Bald Spot Sports.
This is a great opportunity to witness the opening event of the new non-wing sprint car series.
Qualifying is at 3 p.m. with racing at 4 p.m.
