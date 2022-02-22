The IndyCar season kicks off this weekend with the street course at St. Petersburg with a number of interesting story lines.
The starting grid will be missing two drivers that have proven to be fan favorites over the years.
Ryan Hunter-Ray and James Hinchcliffe have not been able to secure full season rides for 2022, but it can be anticipated both will be in action at the Indianapolis 500.
With the recent announcement that Andretti Autosport has applied for a Formula One license starting in 2023 this could be the last season for Colton Herta to compete in IndyCar.
There is considerable speculation Herta will be in line for the Formula One seat.
Herta is the defending St. Pete champion with Josef Newgarden winning the race in 2019 and 2020.
Jimmie Johnson returns for a second season with Ganassi Racing and will compete on the ovals in 2022, including the Indianapolis 500.
It will be interesting to see how Johnson fares on the street course to open his second season.
Last year was a learning curve for the seven-time NASCAR champion, so it will be interesting to gauge Johnson’s progress.
Simon Pagenaud left Team Penske and will drive for Meyer-Shank Racing as a teammate to Helio Castroneves.
Newgarden, Will Power and Scott McLaughlin form a downsized Team Penske for 2022.
Jack Harvey is joining Rahal/Letterman Racing as a third full-time driver and joins Graham Rahal and Christian Lundgaard.
Alex Palou will seek a second championship with Ganassi Racing and has Scott Dixon as a teammate along with Marcus Ericsson.
Another question waiting to be answered is will Alexander Rossi return to championship form after a disappointing year?
Tatiana Calderon has been hired by A.J. Foyt racing to run the street and road courses and is the first full-time women competitor since Simona DeSilverstro.
There are 32 confirmed entries for the Indianapolis 500, so it appears to be a safe bet there will be several teams and drivers attempting to fill the 33-car starting field.
This past weekend’s Daytona 500 to open the NASCAR season wasn’t the best race in history, but it also wasn’t the worst.
Rookie Austin Cindric scored the dramatic win on the last lap holding off Bubba Wallace and Indiana’s Chase Briscoe.
What was disappointing was Brad Keselowski driving for a team he partially owns caused three wrecks by aggressive bump drafting.
The last incident with Keselowski probably kept Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from getting the Daytona 500 victory.
It certainly appeared the new cars didn’t allow for an ideal matching up of bumpers to draft on the superspeedway.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Anderson’s Greg VanAlst was consistently running in the top five of the ARCA race at Daytona on Saturday, and any chance of a good finish was erased by another driver’s mistake.
With the caution flag waving VanAlst slowed, and unfortunately Dave Mader III didn’t and collected VanAlst and another car.
Of course, Mader drove away pretty much without damage.
ARCA officials should have penalized Mader for not heeding the caution lights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.