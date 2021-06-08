After not competing in Detroit last year because of the pandemic, IndyCar returns for a doubleheader weekend on the road course at Belle Island.
Two years ago, Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden scored victories in Detroit, and Dixon shared honors with Ryan Hunter-Reay in 2018.
Graham Rahal won both races on the road course in 2017.
Through the first six races of the season, there have been six different winners and three first-time winners in IndyCar.
The first-time winners are Pato O’Ward, Rinus Veekay and current points leader Alex Palou. Dixon, Colton Herta and Helio Castroneves have all scored wins in 2021.
It would not seem a far stretch of the imagination to believe Dixon could score a victory this weekend.
The Team Penske drivers are all past due to visit victory lane, and it would not be a shock to see Newgarden win. But Simon Pagenaud is more likely to be in victory lane.
This weekend the NASCAR All-Star race will take place at Texas Speedway.
Currently, the hottest team in Cup competition is Hendrick Motorsports.
It has four consecutive one-two finishes -- led by Kyle Larson with three victories on the season, matching the total of Martin Truex Jr.
A win in the All-Star races will not lock a driver into the championship chase, but it could be a momentum builder.
Right now, Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick remain winless -- which is a surprise -- and Kurt Busch needs a victory in his final year of full-time competition to contend for the championship.
The NASCAR All-Star race will compete for a television audience with the Tony Stewart/Ray Everham made-for-television Superstar Racing Experience.
The SRX Series opens at Stafford Motor Speedway, a half-mile track.
Drivers scheduled to compete in the six races include Stewart, Castroneves, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Bill Elliott, Ernie Francis Jr., Marco Andretti and Michael Waltrip.
Tony Kanaan will miss two of the races.
What was disappointing is the decision to replace Kanaan in the two races with Hailie Deegan.
When you look at the selected drivers, they have all experienced success in their chosen series. Deegan has not.
If SRX wanted a woman to be in competition, it could have selected Shawna Robinson or Joanna Long.
Six-time Whelen Modified Tour champion Doug Colby is the local driver competing at Stafford.
Kody Swanson will compete at Eldora on June 26, and Bobby Santos III will be at Lucas Oil Raceway on July 3.
I do like the fact the winner of the Slinger Nationals race in Wisconsin will be the local driver when SRX competes on the high-banked oval.
It would have seemed appropriate for Stewart, the owner of a local race track, to have asked CBS to move the made-for-television events to a weeknight instead of on Saturdays.
Record the SRX race and attend a race at a local racing facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.