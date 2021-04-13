The long awaited IndyCar season kicks off this weekend with the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama on the Barber Motorsports Park road course.
A total of 24 teams and drivers are committed to running the full season schedule, and the opening race will have a lot of interesting points to observe.
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will make his first IndyCar start for Chip Ganassi Racing.
Johnson has performed well in preseason testing so it will be interesting to see what the expectations are for his first race.
Personally, I don’t expect Johnson to be a contender for a podium finish. If that were to take place that would be impressive.
For Johnson in his initial start, probably, a more realistic expectation would be to finish in the top 15.
The race will set the stage for the championship battle in 2021 with the next race on the street course at St. Petersburg, Florida.
Josef Newgarden has won twice at Barber in 2017 and 2018, with Takuma Sato winning in 2019. There was no race last year because of the pandemic.
A year ago, Scott Dixon got off to a blistering start in IndyCar that eventually brought him the championship.
Scott McLaughlin, the Australian Super Car champion, is joining Team Penske for the full season and could be a contender for a podium finish this weekend.
Other drivers to watch always include Will Power, Sebastien Bourdais, Graham Rahal, Simon Pagenaud, Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi and the returning James Hinchcliffe.
Several drivers with experience in both IndyCar and Formula One have to be considered somewhat long shots for a victory. They include Rinus Veekay for Ed Carpenter Racing, Roman Grosjean for Dale Coyne Racing, Marcus Ericsson for Ganassi Racing and Felix Rosenqvist for Arrow McLaren.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
• The Superstar Racing Experience has named two Little 500 winners to the line-up of drivers that will compete in identically prepared cars.
Three-time Little 500 champion Kody Swanson will compete at Eldora Speedway on June 26, and defending Little 500 winner Bobby Santos III will race with the series at Lucas Oil Raceway on July 3.
• Martin Truex broke the string of new race winners in NASCAR last weekend, becoming the first Cup driver with two wins.
The series moves to Richmond International Raceway this weekend where favorites have to be Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick.
• This Saturday, Anderson Speedway will host four traveling series for racing action at 6 p.m.
The Champion Racing Association Sportsman Late Models and Street Stocks will compete in a 75-lap feature, the Vores Compact Touring Series and the Day Transportation Mel Kenyon Midgets will be in action.
For the Kenyon Midgets. this will be the third running of the Dick Jordan Classic -- named after the long time USAC official.
