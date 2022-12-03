Meetings of the Anderson City Council are becoming more like episodes from “Ripley’s Believe It or Not.”
The council met in special session this past week to consider two ordinances that would provide funding to upgrade the city’s water system, parts of which in some areas are up to 100 years old.
Both ordinances passed by 4-3 votes.
Are votes being cast taking into consideration next year’s municipal elections?
Council President Rebecca Crumes should have noted that neither ordinance received the required five votes to be considered for a second of three required readings.
The process could begin anew this coming Thursday unless a special meeting is set for reconsideration of the water system upgrade.
In voting no, Crumes said there must be consequences in connection with any action.
One consequence will be that residential customers will continue to subsidize large commercial and industrial customers in the future.
An interesting note is that Councilman Ty Bibbs has not been in attendance at the last two meetings to consider the ordinances.
The council unanimously voted to allocate $9 million of the city’s share of American Rescue Plan funds to cover a portion of the cost of a proposed $50 million project.
Most council members agreed that upgrading of the water system is necessary to prevent Anderson from encountering a situation similar to the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, several years ago.
One of the ordinances would increase water rates by approximately 27% over the next four years for residential customers and shift a portion of the operating costs for the utility to large industrial uses, a proposed increase of 86%.
The second ordinance would allow the city to bond for the remaining funds needed for the first phase of water system improvements.
Councilman Jon Bell, who is considering running for the Republican Party’s mayoral nomination next year, wanted only enough funds to repair leaks in the system.
He said if the leaks are repaired, the city wouldn’t need additional wells and could expand the Lafayette treatment plant.
What Bell doesn’t take into account is the fact that companies considering locating in Anderson will require additional water, a key amenity for attracting potential investments that will create jobs.
Not passing the two ordinances means the system can’t be upgraded to benefit future economic development efforts.