In the more than 40 years that I have followed statewide and local politics in Anderson and Kokomo, there was always one constant: Hamilton County was staunchly Republican and the chances of a Democrat winning an elective office were about as remote as snow falling in Key West.
It was a given that winning the GOP nomination in the primary election guaranteed a win in November. That adage remained in effect until recently when there actually was a Democrat elected in 2018.
What is so interesting about what’s taking place in our county and to the west is that conservative Republicans are concerned about the upcoming congressional election.
None other than former Congressman David McIntosh — now the CEO for the conservative super political action committee Club for Growth — said that Republicans in Hamilton County are becoming more moderate.
You’ve got to be kidding!
For many of the more conservative members of the GOP, current Rep. Susan Brooks was too moderate for their liking.
During her eight years in the U.S. House, Brooks has worked on a fairly regular basis with Democrats to get legislation passed that she strongly believed in. She had faced primary challenges in the past from the more conservative wing of the party.
McIntosh said it could be Madison County that puts Victoria Spartz over the top to retain the 5th Congressional District seat over Democrat Christina Hale.
In fact, McIntosh said the Club for Growth was going to spend a significant amount of money in attempting to defeat Hale.
He said the conservative super PAC planned on spending $80 million in 15 Congressional races.
McIntosh said some moderate Republicans might decide to vote for Democrat Joe Biden for president and Hale for Congress.
A look at the historical record in the congressional race shows that Brooks normally won with 58% to 62% of the vote.
That was until two years ago when she ran against Democrat Dee Thornton, who, without any monetary support from the national or state party, received 42% of the vote.
Brooks won with 57% of the districtwide vote, receiving 61% of the Hamilton County vote.
Straight party voting in Hamilton County has stayed consistent for the Republican Party in the past four federal election cycles. It was at 69% in 2018, a healthy number.
I suspect there will be several political observers watching the returns in Madison County to see how strong the Democrats can get their base vote out in support of Hale and Biden.
In addition to watching the returns in Madison County, I will be interested in the Hamilton County returns.
The question will be, did Spartz’s message attract moderate Republicans or turn away the conservative bloc of voters on Election Day?
A Hale win in Hamilton County could send shock waves through the political landscape in central Indiana for years to come.
