Although there wasn’t an official announcement, Jimmie Johnson is clearly looking at racing on oval tracks in the future to include the Indianapolis 500.
Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup champion, is competing this year with the IndyCar Series on the road and street courses.
He tested Monday at the Texas Motor Speedway oval, turning a lap at 214 mph in his Chip Ganassi Racing car.
Johnson said during a teleconference Tuesday he plans to test in October at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
It has been speculated for several months Johnson is looking to start the 2022 Indianapolis 500.
“The test was a step closer to running the ovals next year,” he said. “The test has peaked my interest more.
“The test went really well. We took a conservative approach. Even with the slick track condition, I was putting up some fast lap times.”
Johnson said before a final decision is made to compete on the IndyCar ovals in 2022 there has to be additional discussions with his family and sponsors.
He said racing on the ovals next year would be an “uptick” for his IndyCar career, and he anticipates running stronger than on the street and road courses.
“Testing at Indianapolis is the next logical step,” Johnson said.
He said any oval racing in 2022 would be in addition to the IndyCar Series races on the street and road courses.
When asked about returning to NASCAR for select races, Johnson said his focus is on the Ganassi Racing IndyCar program.
“I will run as many years as possible depending on the team and sponsorships,” he said. “I plan on sticking around as long as I can.”
Johnson, 45, started his oval racing career with the former American Speed Association, winning rookie of the year honors in 1998. He won two ASA races in 1999 before advancing to the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
He won 83 races in Cup competition for Hendrick Motorsports.
IndyCar closes out the 2021 season with three road and street course races starting with Portland, Oregon, on Sept. 12.
He finished a career best 18th on the IMS road course last month.
OTHER RACING NEWS
The Chase for the NASCAR Cup championship begins this weekend at Darlington Speedway.
Three drivers made the 16-driver Chase field without scoring a victory in the regular season.
Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Tyler Reddick made the field without a win.
Kyle Larson was crowned the regular season champion and scored five wins during the year, the most of any driver.
Larson is the clear favorite to win the Chase.
As can always be expected at Daytona and Talladega, there were several major accidents at the Florida track last Saturday.
There were five crashes involving multiple cars, many of those drivers were hoping for a victory to make the Chase field.
