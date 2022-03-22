The next big question in IndyCar is can Jimmie Johnson repeat his performance last weekend at the Indianapolis 500?
Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, exceeded expectations in his first oval race with IndyCar by driving to a sixth-place finish in Texas.
It wasn’t surprising to see him finish in the top 10 but what was impressive were the late-race passes Johnson was executing on the high line.
Can Johnson win at Indianapolis?
Of course, there is that possibility, but the odds are against him.
Johnson has won four times at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but the Indy 500 is a different race than driving a stock car where he had loads of experience.
What I noticed at Texas was Johnson displayed the instincts of a veteran driver by using the first half of the race to get accustomed to the open-wheel car in traffic.
Obviously, he was learning how the car handled in traffic and dirty air and then started to work his way to the front of the field.
Johnson’s decision this year to run the entire IndyCar season is an exciting development and will undoubtedly draw a lot of attention to the Indy 500 in the month of May.
The hype surrounding his racing the Indy 500 will be tremendous and will be similar to when Fernando Alonso and Danica Patrick raced at IMS.
The IndyCar race was exciting with Josef Newgarden claiming the victory with a last lap, last corner pass of teammate Scott McLaughlin.
Foyt Racing’s Kyle Kirkwood was impressive using the high groove to advance positions before his day ended against the outside retaining wall.
Santino Ferrucci, subbing for the injured Jack Harvey, showed he should secure a ride for the Indy 500 by driving to a ninth-place finish after only getting the call Sunday morning.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
It has been a great start to the NASCAR Cup season for Hendrick Motorsports.
Through the first five races, Hendrick already has three drivers locked into the Chase for the championship.
Defending champion Kye Larson and Alex Bowman were joined by teammate William Byron with victories already in 2022.
What is surprising this early in the season is a driver in a Toyota has not captured a victory.
Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe are the other two winners, driving Fords.
Unfortunately, Mother Nature didn’t cooperate with the 500 Sprint Car Tour, forcing the postponement of the opening race in the new series.
The rain and cold temperatures caused series officials to move Saturday’s race scheduled for Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park to Aug. 1.
The first race will be the 74th running of the Lucas Oil Little 500 at Anderson Speedway.
Brady Bacon, the 2021 rookie of the race, has submitted an entry for the Little 500.
There are now 24 teams entered for the May classic, a good sign more than 33 teams will seek a starting spot in the Little 500.