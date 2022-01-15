There are some members of the majority party in the Indiana General Assembly that want to have a more active voice in the education process.
Legislation has been introduced to require school board candidates to declare a political party and another to dictate how teachers can discuss historical facts.
What is taking place in Indianapolis reminded me of what took place in Tennessee in the 1920s.
Teacher John Scopes was charged with violating a then-state law that prohibited the teachings of Charles Darwin. The Volunteer State law restricted teachers to only teach evolution as stated in the Bible. It became known as the “Scopes Monkey Trial” which at the time made national headlines.
Hollywood adopted a screenplay and made the movie “Inherit the Wind” starring Spencer Tracy and Frederic March.
“He that troubleth his own house shall inherit the wind” is a quote from Proverbs that was used in the movie and is applicable to what is taking place in Indianapolis.
One lawmaker went so far as to make the comment that a teacher could mention Nazism, communism and fascism in the classroom, but couldn’t state that Nazism was bad. Sen. Scott Baldwin’s remark has been a topic of discussion on late-night talk shows.
His contention is that teachers can educate students on subjects like slavery, racism and other discriminatory practices, just can’t state if they’re bad or good.
Are we going to tell educators they can’t comment on slavery, racism and the Jim Crow laws of this country in the past? It’s a dark side of American history, but it is our nation’s history that we continue as a society to correct those ills.
Rightly so the students should have the right and ability to determine what is good or bad. They are born with the right to think. But teachers should also have the ability to present their thoughts on a topic.
School boards are elected in local communities to determine the curriculum to be taught and the materials that are to be used in the classroom. Ideally, there are committees formed in each school system to include parents, community members, educators and administrators to review the materials being considered for use in the classroom.
Do the parents and community members in Madison County really want the legislature to decide what can and cannot be taught in our classrooms?
Republicans in the Senate have defeated the bill, which leaves only the House version in play as of Friday.
It’s also hard to believe that Republican members of the legislature want to terminate the non-partisan elections for seats on school boards.
Legislation would have school board candidates run with the identification of a particular party, Republican or Democrat. The third choice is independent.
A lawmaker said the party label will allow voters to determine a candidate’s moral and philosophical views.
How a school board candidate feels on issues unrelated to education are irrelevant.
Their stances on education issues are what matters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.