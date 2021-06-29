The only thing that slowed Kyle Larson from continuing his string of first- and second-place finishes in NASCAR was a flat tire.
Entering the doubleheader Cup weekend at Pocono Speedway, the Hendrick Motorsports driver scored three consecutive victories and prior to that had three consecutive runner-up finishes.
Larson was heading to his fourth consecutive win and fifth of the season last Saturday when a flat tire on the final lap prevented the victory.
Teammate Alex Bowman recorded his second win of the year, and Larson was credited with a ninth-place finish.
In the Sunday race, Larson started a new streak with a second-place finish at Pocono with Kyle Busch recording his second win of 2021.
When he’s not dominating in NASCAR, Larson has been competing at dirt tracks around the country with equal measures of success.
This weekend, the NTT IndyCar Series is back in action at the Mid-Ohio road course.
Mid-Ohio is one of the road courses considered a gem in the U.S. and always provides an interesting race.
Last year, Colton Herta and Will Power scored victories at Mid-Ohio with Scott Dixon winning in 2019.
Graham Rahal considers Mid-Ohio to be his home track and is always in contention for a victory there.
Part-time competitor Santino Ferrucci will race as a teammate to Rahal.
Indy Lights graduate Ryan Norman will make his debut at The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio driving the No. 52 Koinu Inu/EVO entry of Dale Coyne Racing.
Norman is a native of Cleveland and is a past co-champion in Indy Lights.
This weekend the Superstar Racing Experience will be at Lucas Oil Raceway.
Tony Stewart has won the last two races on the dirt tracks at Knoxville Speedway in Iowa and Eldora in Ohio.
Little 500 champion Kody Swanson finished second at Eldora.
At Lucas Oil Raceway, the local driver will be 2020 Little 500 champion Bobby Santos III, who is a master at the track in an open-wheel car.
The series travels to the lightning-fast Slinger Speedway in Wisconsin on July 10.
The winner of the Slinger Nationals on July 6 will be the local driver for the SRX race.
As I’ve stated before, record the SRX races and attend an event at a local track.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Anderson Speedway kicks off four nights of racing over the next two weeks.
Five divisions will be in action Saturday, and the annual July 4 event will take place with the return of the Outlaw Late Models and the popular Trailer and School Bus Figure-8.
On July 10, the non-wing sprints are in action for the Glen Niebel Classic along with the return of pavement Midgets and the Kenyon Midgets.
The 55th running of the Redbud 400 for Super Late Models is set for July 12 with a strong field of competitors expected, including defending race winner Carson Hoceaver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.