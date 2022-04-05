Last week it was announced the neon lights along the Las Vegas Strip will host a Formula One race for the first time in 40 years.
Formula One announced the race will take place on a 3.8-mile street course in November 2023.
Formula One last raced in Las Vegas in 1981 and 1982, only completing two years of a four-year contract.
The races in the 1980s took place in a parking lot where taxi cabs drove around the temporary circuit to break in the asphalt.
Years ago, the American Speed Association planned to conduct a 300-lap race on a temporary oval in a parking lot.
That event eventually fell by the wayside when the appropriate insurance coverage couldn’t be secured because of safety concerns proposed by the promoter.
Formula One will make two visits to America this year -- on a street circuit in Miami on May 8 and at the Circuit of the Americas' permanent road course in Texas on Oct. 23.
It will be interesting to see if Formula One plans to run three races in 2023 in the United States.
Of course, the most famous street circuit used by Formula One takes place in Monaco, a race that always brings interesting developments.
Looking forward to the Las Vegas race to see how the drivers adopt to a new street circuit.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Open-wheel standout CJ Leary has announced he is returning to the Lucas Oil Little 500 this May.
Leary made the Little 500 field in both 2017 and 2018, starting fourth in 2017 with a career-best finish of 13th in 2018.
He was the USAC Sprint Car champion in 2019. Leary is also competing full-time this year in the USAC Silver Crown division.
Anderson Speedway will kick off the 75th season of racing Sunday starting at 4 p.m.
The Champion Racing Association Super Series late models will compete in a 125-lap event.
The Kenyon Midget Series, under new ownership, will open the 2022 season with the Dick Jordan Classic.
There are 15 Kenyon Midget teams entered for Sunday’s race, which is the largest car count in several years.
Former champions Ayrton Houk, Dameron Taylor and Trey Osborne are all entered.
IndyCar returns to action this weekend with the Grend Prix of Long Beach on Sunday.