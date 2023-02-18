Instead of encouraging Indiana residents to cast ballots on Election Day, members of the Legislature are considering making it more difficult.
Traditionally, Indiana is not among the top states when it comes to voter participation in primary and non-presidential general elections.
Last year only 14% of those eligible cast a ballot in a primary election and 41% voted in the general election.
The Legislature is dominated by the Republican Party, which holds supermajorities in both chambers.
The Indiana House will be considering legislation to make it more difficult for Hoosiers to vote by mail.
The House Elections Committee approved a proposal to require people requesting a mail-in ballot to provide a photocopy of their driver’s license or two identification numbers, such as their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.
With identity theft a growing problem, requiring a photocopy of a driver’s license or a Social Security number seems likely to increase the chance of someone stealing a voter’s identity.
Granted, we expect all election officials to be trustworthy people, but with literally thousands of people having access to the information, only a few bad apples could cause potential voters to forego requesting a mail-in ballot.
Currently, election officials are required to check the signature of someone requesting a mail-in ballot with their signature on the voter registration card.
Either method is time-consuming, and there has not been widespread fraud associated with the current process.
The legislation would also prohibit a spouse or family member from requesting a mail ballot application be sent to a prospective voter.
What that would mean is, if someone wants to request just the application to receive a mail-in ballot for an elderly or sick person, that would no longer be allowed.
These are not the only concerning election laws being considered by the GOP majority.
Legislation returned this year to require people running for a seat on a school board to declare a political party affiliation.
Taking into account the state law that requires candidates to have voted at least twice in a party’s primary to be eligible to run, that would open a whole new can of worms.
Serving on a school board should be a non-partisan undertaking.
Being a registered Republican, Democrat or Libertarian doesn’t make a person qualified or unqualified to serve on a school board.
What matters is their positions on education issues, which should cross party lines.