It seems a long way off until the end of May, but entries are already being received for the 74th running of the Lucas Oil Little 500.
The first driver to submit an entry is a name well known to Little 500 fans over the years.
Jeff Bloom won the race as a rookie in 1972 and returned to victory lane again in 1977 and 1991.
The Michigan driver will seek to make his 43rd Little 500 start, which is a mark not likely to be surpassed.
He is one of only three rookies to win the Little 500. Jim McElreath accomplished the feat in 1961, and Larry Dickson was the last rookie to win the race in 1974.
Reports are Bloom and his wife, Linda, are in the process of constructing a new sprint car for the Little 500.
Bloom is one of three former winners to have submitted entries for the May 28 race at Anderson Speedway.
Defending race winner Tyler Roahrig, as was expected, will return to defend the title, and nine-time winner Eric Gordon has also submitted his entry.
Currently, Texas driver Scott Evans is the only rookie to enter the Little 500. He is joined by 2015 rookie of the year Davey Hamilton Jr.
Nick Hamilton and Scott Hampton are entered for the race, along with Idaho driver Mike Anderson.
Anderson started 31st last year and drove to an 18th-place finish.
Davey Hamilton Jr. started from the pole position in 2018 and has a career-best finish of sixth in 2015.
Hampton drove to a fourth-place finish last year.
Track officials are anticipating more than 40 entries for the 33 starting spots for the Little 500.
Pole day when the fastest 15 teams are locked in is May 26, and “bump” day to complete the starting grid is May 27.
Interest in the 500 Sprint Car tour is climbing, and it should bring more competitors to the Little 500.
The first 500 Sprint Car Tour event is March 26 at Indianapolis Raceway Park and will include pavement midgets.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
• Undoubtedly NASCAR got the attention it was seeking by running the Busch Lite Clash on a temporary quarter-mile track at the L.A. Coliseum this past weekend.
The one thing I’ve noticed on Twitter is fans want to see more short-track racing in the future.
Aside from Bristol and Martinsville -- and maybe Auto Club Speedway in the future -- short tracks lack the necessary seating to make a Cup race profitable.
My guess is a minimum of 50,000 seats are required to go along with lots of rooms for haulers and a pit area. Something most short tracks can’t provide.
There should be little doubt NASCAR will return to the Coliseum in 2023 for the Clash.
• It was announced the Midwest Sprint Car Series is coming to Central Indiana in July.
The series returns to Gas City for the first time since 2018 on July 8 and makes a first appearance at Kokomo Speedway on July 9.
Both races will pay $5,000 to win for the non-wing sprint cars on the two dirt ovals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.