Over the past decade, the political winds in Madison County have taken a decided shift toward the Republican Party.
In recent countywide election cycles, the number of local residents pulling a straight ticket has dramatically swung to the GOP.
For decades, it was the local Democratic Party that got a boost on Election Day from registered voters opting to vote a straight ticket.
Two years ago, during the last presidential election, the local Republican Party had an advantage with Donald Trump running for a second term. Election results showed GOP candidates received more than 5,000 votes more than their opponents through straight party voting.
In 2016, the margin of voters casting a straight Republican ticket was 3,000.
Aside from the re-election victories of Terri Austin and Melanie Wright to the Indiana House in 2016, only two Democrats won countywide races. In 2020, Austin was the only Democrat to win an elective office in the county.
Entering this election cycle, most observers anticipate a clean sweep by GOP candidates running for countywide offices.
The Democratic Party has no candidates filed for prosecutor, judge of Circuit Court Division 6, assessor and three of the four seats on the county council.
Local candidates for county offices and seats in the Indiana General Assembly are not expected to get any boost from the top of the ballot.
Adding to the problems facing the local party is the fact that chairwoman Amie Hood and vice chairman Tim Funk have no experience in organizing a countywide election effort.
How do local Democrats rebuild the party structure to become relevant in county races in Madison County?
As several longtime Democrats have stated, the party has to start from its grassroots. A key component will have to be recreating the precinct organization.
When I first started working at The Herald Bulletin, it was the Democratic Party precinct organization that many times determined the outcomes on Election Day.
Jokingly, there was only a reference by the leaders of both local parties to the “Dirty Dozen.” It was a reference to the dozen precinct committeemen that had the ability to get the Democratic base vote to the polls.
Precinct committeemen like Bud Wood, Tom Ashley and Frawley Brown didn’t work their precincts when an election was forthcoming.
Those precinct committeemen knew the residents in their area and helped take care of their needs, be it putting food on the table or help with a financial crisis.
Although the Republican Party also had a precinct organization, it wasn’t as strong as their opposition.
Another factor hurting the Democrats cause in recent years is the demise of the strong union base.
Party officials can no longer count on union leadership to deliver votes.
Aside from Anderson, Elwood and in some respects Alexandria, these are the areas of strength for the Democratic Party.
Rebuilding the party structure won’t happen overnight. It will take years to achieve.