Recent history has not boded well for the local Democratic Party in county elections.
Aside from the municipal elections in Anderson and Elwood, the Republican Party has strengthened its hold on county elected positions, in Alexandria and a majority of the council seats for county towns.
This past week, after eight years as chairman of the local Democratic Party, Ludy Watkins decided not to seek another term.
The role of party chairman is a thankless task with multitudes of platitudes when the party is winning elections and even more criticism when there are losses.
But the 66 precinct officials that showed up to vote in Chesterfield last week to elect a new chairman and vice chairman for local Democrats might have lost a golden opportunity.
Lifelong Democrat and former judge Thomas Newman Jr. was the only person that ran for the position of chairman. There at one time was a possible candidacy by Lindsay Brown, but that didn’t materialize.
The only contested position was vice chairman between Monroe Township Trustee Amie Hood and Tamie Dixon-Tatum, Anderson’s human relations director. Hood won the position.
At all levels of life in America, currently there has been a renewed focus on the need for diversity in terms of both race and gender. Watkins was the first woman elected to serve as the Democrat Party chairman, and Tatum would have been the first Black person elected to a central committee position. There is little racial diversity in the county’s Republican Party, as has been the case for my close to 45 years in Anderson.
Anyone who follows politics in Madison County realizes a strong point of the Democratic Party is the Black community, predominately on Anderson’s west side.
Through decades of elections, the Democratic Party has relied on the strong support from the city’s 4th Ward, and candidates in the Republican Party have had to overcome any vote deficits in the Ward in other areas of the city. At this point, I don’t know if Tatum and Hood actively campaigned for the vice chairman’s position.
Following his election as chairman, Newman said he wants to expand diversity in the Democrat Party. He also stressed rebuilding the party from the ground up with a renewed interest at the precinct level.
Until the advent of social media, campaigns were waged locally at the precinct committee. A good committeeman could make or break a candidate’s chances in either a primary or general election. Precinct committeeman was the networking mechanism between the party and the local voter. Newman believes precinct level politics still can make a difference in elections.
“All politics are local,” was famously said by former U.S. House Speaker Tip O’Neill. That statement remains as true today as when O’Neill uttered those words during the 1982 campaign.
With no election in 2021, Newman and Hood have a year to try and rebuild the Democratic Party to a competitive point in future elections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.