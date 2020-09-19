While local Democrats are hoping to gain a foothold in countywide elections, there are several factors working against them.
At the top of the list are the re-election bids of President Donald Trump and Gov. Eric Holcomb in the Hoosier state that has predominantly in recent years remained reliably red.
Of nine county offices up for grabs in 2016, seven of them were won by Republicans.
In fact, Commissioner Mike Phipps, Auditor Rick Gardner and Surveyor Tom Shepherd all defeated incumbent Democrats.
The only bright spot for Democrats was the re-election of Terri Austin and Melanie Wright to the Indiana House.
The only problematic area for local Democrats is the dramatic swing in straight party voting when it comes to countywide elections.
In 2010, straight party votes for the Democratic Party outnumbered those for Republicans by 469; that number fell to seven in 2014.
Four years ago there were 3,178 more straight party Republican votes cast than for the Democrats.
That is a trend that is likely to continue.
Several local longtime political followers also believe the contested races for seats on the Anderson Community School board will be a plus for GOP candidates.
The state Democratic Party is clearly putting all of its financial eggs in the basket of the 5th Congressional District.
With the decision of Republican Susan Brooks not to seek re-election, Democrats are hoping that Christina Hale can pull off a victory over Republican Victoria Spartz.
No further evidence is needed of the importance of this race than to look at the amount of money being spent on television advertising.
For Democrats, the Hale campaign has to be drawing away money from other candidates seeking state office.
Wright’s opponent for the District 35 race, Elizabeth Rowray, went up this week with television advertising.
So is there any hope for local Democrats to gain an elective office?
Most political observers believe that because straight party voting doesn’t impact the three at-large seats on the Madison County Council, there is a chance for Democrats to gain a seat.
Many believe that retired former Judge Thomas Newman Jr. has the best chance of gaining a council seat.
The three Republicans on the ballot have never run a countywide race. Anthony Emery has been elected from a district; Ben Gale was appointed to complete the term of Brent Holland; and Mikeal Vaughn is a first time candidate.
The other possible change could come in the race for coroner. Democrat Danielle Dunnichay Noone is running for the office for the first time after being appointed to complete the term of her mother.
She is facing a well-financed campaign by Republican Troy Abbott.
Two judge races will receive a lot of attention. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Steve Koester is trying to unseat Democrat George Pancol in Circuit Court 2.
With Democrat Tom Clem retiring, that seat on the bench is pitting Republican Scott Norrick against Democrat Kyle Noone.
Straight party voting could prove to be crucial this November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.