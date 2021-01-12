One of the most prestigious dirt midget competitions is taking place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with the running of the annual Chili Bowl Nationals.
The Chili Bowl Nationals this year attracted 371 entries with every team hoping to make the starting field for the 30-lap feature Saturday.
The racing started Monday and will continue through Friday with drivers hoping to advance to the Saturday night events leading up to the feature race.
The racing action can be watched during the week on FloRacing with the Saturday night races being broadcast on MAVTV.
Former Pay Less Little 500 winners Chris Windom and Shane Cottle will try to work their way through the process to qualify for the main event.
Pendleton’s Travis Welpott is making the trip to Tulsa and will compete Friday night. Other area drivers include Tyler Courtney, C.J. Leary and Jerry Coons Jr.
NASCAR champion Chase Elliott and South Bend driver Ryan Newman along with defending Chili Bowl Champion Kyle Larson are among the entrants along with Chase Briscoe.
The Chili Bowl takes place on a temporary racing surface inside of a massive building in Tulsa.
Action on MAVTV begins at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and will run into Sunday morning.
It’s an interesting race to watch, and one of the unique aspects is they keep a running count of the number of drivers that have flipped during the week.
A trip to the Chili Bowl is included on my bucket list of races to attend, but I have to admit a trip to Oklahoma in January will probably require lots of warm clothes.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
The schedule for the Tony Stewart, Ray Evernham made-for-television Superstar Racing Experience has been announced.
The six race series will run on consecutive Saturdays starting June 12. The series will be similar to the former IROC (International Race of Champions) in that all of the cars will be similar.
The series will open at Stafford Motor Speedway, followed by races on the dirt tracks at Iowa and Eldora.
It will be at Lucas Oil Raceway on Brickyard 400 weekend the night of July 3, travels to Slinger Speedway and concludes at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
It’s an interesting mix of racing venues with most being a half-mile except for Slinger, which is a high-banked quarter-mile track in Wisconsin.
Drivers competing include: Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Mark Webber, Willy T. Ribbs, Paul Tracy, Helio Castroneves, Bobby Labonte and Bill Elliott.
I suspect an additional four drivers will be named to compete. Stewart and Evernham should consider adding some veteran short-track super late model and open-wheel drivers to the list of those competing.
The only disappointment surrounding the series is the decision to race on Saturday nights, when fans should be attending racing at their local facilities.
The SRX races could have been scheduled for a week night, like a Wednesday, and not up against local tracks.
Hoping fans will record the SRX races for later viewing and continue to support their local facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.