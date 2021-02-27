With the Indiana General Assembly passing the halfway mark last week, it left several bills that could have implications for Madison County high and dry.
Under legislative rules, the deadline for passage of legislation by one chamber to be considered in the second chamber has already taken place. But this doesn’t mean the topic of discussion is done for the long session of the Legislature.
The proposed bill that could have had the most impact locally was authored by state Rep. Bob Cherry. His bill would have required a member of a school board to serve as a voting member of a redevelopment commission. Currently, a school system’s representative is a nonvoting member.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission oversees the spending of revenues generated in the tax increment financing district. Since both the Anderson and South Madison school systems are a part of the local district, the voting member would have alternated.
Cherry’s bill also would spell out how much in the tax increment financing revenues would be allocated to the local schools by a percentage that increased on an annual basis.
This bill never received a House committee hearing.
Sen. Mike Gaskill authored three bills. One with the most local interest allocates the county’s 1% food and beverage tax revenues to the townships instead of to Anderson and Madison County. The Madison County Council would oversee the distribution of the funds with an emphasis on economic development projects.
This bill did not receive a House committee hearing.
Another bill authored by Gaskill would have required most of the counties in Indiana to establish the districts for the election of county commissioners to be set by population.
It kind of piggy-backed on the decision in 2019 by commissioners Mike Phipps and Kelly Gaskill to change the Madison County boundaries to population-based just in time for the 2020 election cycle.
A lawsuit was filed by Kevin Sipe and Wes Likens to have the commissioner districts remain the same in 2020. They lost the lawsuit, and a Hamilton County judge will determine how much the two men owe Madison County for the legal costs of the lawsuit, at last count approaching $160,000.
This bill did not receive a Senate committee hearing.
Gaskill’s other legislation dealt with the filling of vacancies at the party precinct level. It required the replacement precinct committeemen or vice committeemen to actually reside in the precinct for which they were being appointed.
That bill did receive a committee hearing but was not considered by the full Senate for final adoption.
The Legislature’s GOP leadership doesn’t look favorably on bills that affect one or just a few counties.
I was surprised that Cherry’s bill didn’t receive a hearing, because it would affect school funding wherever there is a tax increment financing district.
Don’t be surprised if the bill resurfaces in 2022.
