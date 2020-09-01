This is the most exciting week of the year at Anderson Speedway with the running of the 72nd Pay Less Little 500.
Although the race was postponed from the normal Memorial Day weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic, 33 drivers will compete Saturday.
There are numerous intriguing story lines entering this weekend.
At the top of the list is the recent run by Kody Swanson in winning three of the last four Little 500 races. Swanson is looking to make it three consecutive victories Saturday.
A victory would put him in unique company. Eric Gordon won five consecutive races from 2001 through 2005, and Bob Frey won four times from 1987 through 1990.
Currently his two consecutive wins put him into company with Tom Cherry, Ronnie Duman, Marvin Carman, Frank Riddle and Jacob Wilson.
Gordon will seek his 10th Little 500 victory and is always a threat to be drinking milk at the end of the race.
Both Swanson and Gordon will face some tough competition on the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
Tyler Roarhig has been the hottest driver of late in sprint car action at Anderson Speedway, having won three consecutive events, and is backed by a strong team.
Bobby Santos III is probably past due for a Little 500 victory, and this could be his year.
Area drivers shooting for that first victory include Aaron Pierce, who seems to always have bad luck in the Little 500 despite having a fast mount.
Caleb Armstrong is a two-time pole winner, and Dakoda Armstrong, Brian Gerster and Travis Welpott also are strong cars with local ties.
Former race winner Brian Tyler along with Swanson’s teammate, Shane Hollingsworth, can always be contenders.
Kyle Hamilton will look for that second win with Wilson seeking victory No. 3.
Drivers to watch this weekend are Kyle O’Gara, Chris Neuenschwander and Jerry Coons Jr.
There is currently a strong group of drivers seeking “rookie of the year” honors that include former Mel Kenyon Midget champion Dameron Taylor, Derek Bischak, Ronald Wuerdeman and Colorado competitor Bryan Gossell.
Another story line is three-time Little 500 champion Jeff Bloom looking to make his 42nd start.
Unlike in most years, the drivers won’t have to scurry off to other races on Thursday’s pole day that starts at 1:30 p.m.
There should be a lot of strategy utilized by teams hoping to first capture the pole position and secondly to lock in to the starting field.
I’m thinking the battle for the victory will be between Swanson, Roahrig and Neuenschwander.
Taylor should garner rookie of the year honors.
Like in every Little 500, a team has to have quick pit stops (two are required), the right tire strategy and lots of luck.
By Sunday morning, we’ll know which team was dealt a winning hand.
