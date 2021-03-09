With the emphasis this month on the trailblazers by women in society, I thought back to those women who have competed in racing.
At the top of the list, and rightly so, are the accomplishments of Janet Guthrie as the first woman to compete at the Indianapolis 500 that opened the door for Sarah Fisher, Danica Patrick, Katherine Legge, Pippa Mann, Milka Duno and Simona deSilvestro.
I first got to know Fisher when she was competing in sprint cars and midgets and was the first woman to win a USAC sprint car race at Winchester Speedway.
It always seemed unfair to first consider their sex when it came to racing and not the talents they brought to the track every week.
One of the local competitors that left her mark at Anderson Speedway was Hannah Lundy.
Lundy, now married to local competitor Rob Wyman, was the first woman to win a track championship at Anderson.
She captured the Thunder Car championships in 2011 and 2012. Lundy was always competitive and was never afraid to mix it up on the track.
Lundy not only respected the drivers she competed against but was also respected by them as well.
Jessica Bean, a native of Farmland, captured the Mel Kenyon Midget championship and for the fourth consecutive year captured the USAC Eastern Speed2 Midget title.
Bean has the talent to advance her career in open wheel racing, but as is the case for many drivers, a lack of funding is always a problem.
Michigan driver Kelly Braithwaite served as a trailblazer for the PayLess Little 500 by being the first woman to start the race in 1984.
Braithwaite started 32nd in the field and drove to a 12th-place finish in unfortunately her only start.
Sondi Eden also made starts in the Little 500 -- making her way into the starting field three times in 2005, 2009 and 2013. Her best finish was 16th in the 2013 race.
I was always a fan of Florida driver Joanna Long, who was the first woman to win the prestigious Snowball Derby in 2010.
Long did make several starts in the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity series but was always competing with underfunded organizations.
Kenzie Rushton, now married to Daniel Hemric, was the first woman to win a Champion Racing Association Super Series race in 2011 at Lucas Oil Raceway.
She competed for several years in the K&N East Series and has not been racing for several years.
Currently, Mandy Chick is racing in the CRA JEGS All Stars Tour for pro late models but has yet to find victory lane.
Of course, a groundbreaker in stock car racing was Shawna Robinson, racing in the ARCA Menards Series and all three of the top NASCAR divisions.
She is one of three women to start the Daytona 500.
Jennifer Jo Cobb continues to compete in NASCAR as a team owner in the Truck and Xfinity Series.
There are several women drivers hoping to make a mark in NASCAR including Hallie Deegan, now competing in the Truck Series.
I don’t consider these drivers to be only women. They are talented racers.
