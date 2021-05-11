There should be little doubt in the world of motor sports the state of Indiana rules the month of May.
Over the course of the next three weekends, there is plenty of open-wheel and super late model action in the Hoosier State.
Action kicks off Saturday when the newly formed Reveal the Hammer Outlaw Super Late Models make an appearance at Anderson Speedway.
Outlaw Late Models haven’t competed at Anderson Speedway since 2014. The Outlaws will compete in a 100-lap race on the high-banked quarter-mile oval.
Tyler Roahrig, no stranger to the Riley & Sons Victory Lane, won an Outlaw Late Model race in Michigan last week.
This weekend also sees the IndyCar Series competing on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the Grand Prix.
Through four races, there have been four different winners and two first-time victors. Of course, seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will race for Ganassi Racing.
The Fly Over 150 for super late models will take place May 18 at Winchester Speedway. The winner at Winchester can claim a $10,000 bonus if they can win at Anderson Speedway the following Saturday.
That racing action is the Spring Fling 125 at Anderson Speedway for the Champion Racing Associations Super Series on May 22. A strong field of cars is expected.
Qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 will take place on the same weekend with at least 35 teams expected to compete for the 33 starting spots.
The final week of the month will be dominated by open-wheel racing.
It’s all topped by the Indy 500 on May 30 and the 73rd running of the Pay Less Little 500 on May 29 at Anderson Speedway.
As of Tuesday, there are 36 entries for the Little 500 and several more are expected including former winners Eric Gordon, Jacob Wilson and Jeff Bloom.
The entry list includes four former winners -- defending champion Bobby Santos III, Kody Swanson, Kyle Hamilton and Brian Tyler.
Seven rookies are entered including local drivers Jacob McElfresh of Elwood, Rob Keesling of Alexandria and Doug Fitzwater of Anderson.
USAC teams also have a full schedule of events the final week of the month. The Silver Crown cars will be at the Terre Haute Action Track on May 27 and Lucas Oil Raceway on May 28.
The USAC Sprint Cars are racing May 26 at Terre Haute, and the Midgets are joining the Silver Crown division at LOR.
That doesn’t even include the open-wheel racing at Gas City and Kokomo.
What a great month for race fans in Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.