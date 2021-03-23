This weekend will undoubtedly be the most interesting of the NASCAR season.
The Cup and Truck Series will both compete at Bristol on a converted dirt track.
There will be four qualifying races Saturday for both divisions with the Truck Series race set for Saturday and a 250-lap race for the Cup drivers Sunday.
Of course, the weekend races many questions. Will the dirt surface stand up to the numerous practice sessions, heat races and Truck Series race Saturday?
With a 250-lap race Sunday, the track surface will change throughout the day.
Several drivers with experience racing on dirt will attempt to make the Sunday race, including two-time Little 500 champion Chris Windom, J.J. Yeley and Stewart Frieson.
Several Cup regulars did run some dirt late model races in preparation for Bristol, including Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch.
Several Cup drivers including Chase Briscoe -- who has raced sprint cars on dirt -- Ryan Newman, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace are all entered to compete in the Truck race, obviously in an effort to gain some experience.
Having watched several late model races on a dirt track surface what stands out is more are 40 laps, and there is definitely an impact on the racing as the laps wind down.
The Cup cars have more horsepower and weigh more than a normal dirt late model, so probably everyone will be closely watching track conditions in the later stages of the race.
It should be an interesting weekend.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
The Little 500 Hall of Fame has announced the three drivers being inducted this year on Memorial Day weekend.
Fishers veteran Brian Gerster has made 12 Little 500 starts and has recorded five top-10 and one top-five finish over the years.
Gerster had a strong run last year until a mechanical problem ended his night.
Ohio driver Danny Smith, a co-winner of the 1979 race with Wayne Reutimann, is being honored in 2021. Smith was rookie of the year in 1975 when he finished third.
An interesting fact is Smith has the record for most years between Little 500 starts at 35 years.
Michigan driver Bill Tyler is the third driver entering the Hall of Fame.
Tyler made eight starts, finishing in the top five on four occasions. He finished second in 1989, third in 1988 and fifth in 1987.
The annual Hall of Fame banquet takes place on the morning of the Little 500 at Anderson Speedway.
As of Monday, there are 18 entries for the Little 500 including defending race winner Bobby Santos III.
Veteran driver Ken Schrader will return along with Dakoda and Caleb Armstrong.
Two local drivers will look to make their first Little 500 starts.
Alexandria’s Rob Keesling just missed making the starting field in 2020, and Street Stock veteran Jacob McElfresh will attempt to make his first Little 500.
The last Madison County driver to earn Little 500 rookie of the year honors was Elwood’s Rich Leavell in 1989.
