Filing starts this coming week for the municipal election cycle, and 2023 should prove to be a better year for local Democrats.
After watching a “red wave” sweep every GOP candidate into county, state and federal offices this past year, Madison County Democrats’ remaining strongholds are on the ballot.
Democrats have incumbent mayors in Anderson and Elwood, both running for re-election, and majorities on city councils in those two cities and Alexandria.
Four years ago, incumbent Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. won by a margin not seen in almost four decades.
What stood out in the 2019 election cycle was that the local Republican Party basically conceded control of the Anderson City Council before ballots were cast.
There were no Republican Party candidates for the three at-large positions on the ballot and in Council District 4 and 6.
The Democratic Party majority on the council, currently 7-2, could be extended in 2023 if GOP councilman Jon Bell chooses to run for mayor.
That would leave the District 3 seat on the council open.
At of the start of the new year, there is one announced GOP candidate for Anderson mayor and two others considering seeking the nomination.
But there is not a lot of talk about city council candidates at this point.
GOP officials have conceded it’s tough to get candidates to run for the at-large seats on the city council.
Republicans haven’t had a majority on the council since 1979, when Tom McMahan captured the mayor’s position and brought three at-large candidates along on his coattails.
The GOP majority lasted four years.
The other hurdle facing a GOP candidate running for mayor of Anderson is financial. As one person explained, it will take a minimum of $250,000.
Broderick has already surpassed that amount.
Anderson Democrats could be looking for two or more council candidates depending on who files for the primary election in May.
There is a similar situation in Elwood, where incumbent Democrat Todd Jones ran unopposed in 2019 and any potential candidate has not stepped forward to date.
Four years ago there was only one contested seat on the Elwood City Council.
Alexandria could be the battleground this year.
Incumbent Republican Todd Naselroad is expected to face a challenger in the May primary, and the winner will undoubtedly face a Democrat in the general election.
Democrats hold a 4-3 majority on the Alexandria council.