Entering this election cycle, there was little doubt the Democratic Party nominee for governor would face an uphill battle.
Several factors were working against the party. First of all, they were facing an incumbent Republican in the Statehouse and President Donald Trump is seeking a second term in the White House.
The party hasn’t won a statewide race since 2012.
Woody Myers is the party’s nominee for governor along with running mate Linda Lawson in opposing incumbent Eric Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
Recently, the Holcomb campaign reported $8 million to spend on the campaign compared to $72,300 for Myers.
Myers received some bad news this week when the Indiana State Teachers Association political action committee announced it would not provide campaign funding.
Traditionally the teachers union provides campaign dollars to the Democratic Party nominee for governor, so the decision this week made Myers’ task more difficult.
The political action committee said it was concentrating funding on races for elective office in the Indiana General Assembly, where the Republican Party has supermajorities in both the House and Senate.
Obviously the Democrats and ISTA want to keep the few members of the party who are serving in the Legislature with issues that include teacher pay on the table.
The reality is there are only 10 Democrats in the 50-member Indiana Senate; 33 of the 100 House members are Democrats.
Democrats haven’t had a majority in the Senate since 1978 and in the House since 2008.
I suspect the teachers union political action committee will provide funding to the campaign of Democrat Christina Hale for the open 5th Congressional District seat against Republican Victoria Spartz.
Democrats do have a chance to win a statewide race in the contest for attorney general, where former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel is running against Todd Rokita. Weinzapfel gets a boost because incumbent Curtis Hill was not re-nominated by the GOP.
Those two races will be the focus of the Indiana Democratic Party as a chance to have something to celebrate on Election Night.
Locally, Democrats are hoping to retain Melanie Wright and Terri Austin in the Indiana House and probably recognize there is little hope in unseating Republicans Bob Cherry and Tony Cook.
It probably makes some sense for Democrats to choose their battles wisely this election year.
The most interesting contest to date is the low-profile race in the 5th District to replace retiring Republican Susan Brooks.
The Hale campaign tends to send out press releases on poll results that indicate a chance of winning the seat.
Although she is running in a district that includes Hamilton and Madison counties, her website states “What Indianapolis Voters Need to See.”
A strange choice of words.
The most recent Spartz release challenged Hale to three debates and everyone is waiting for a reply.
