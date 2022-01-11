It certainly seems that NASCAR will try anything to attract attention.
Last year it was trucking in tons of clay for a dirt race for the Cup cars at Bristol Motor Speedway with less-than-ideal results.
Dust blurred the view of those in the stands and watching on television, and the racing was less than ideal.
The dirt race at Bristol will be back in 2022, but the decision that has to have fans starching their heads is moving the Busch Clash to the Los Angeles Coliseum.
NASCAR is spending upwards of $1 million to pave the dirt surface of the coliseum and construct a quarter-mile track.
The design is strangely similar to the half-mile Martinsville Speedway oval.
The event on Feb. 6 will consist of four heat races, two last-chance races and a 150-lap feature.
A total of 22 cars will start the Busch Clash in what has to be an expected battle for the drivers to maintain the low groove through the paper-clip corners.
This has all the makings of a crash fest or a race where drivers have to be content with following the leaders in single-file.
The other unknown is, since the pavement will be down for approximately two weeks, will there be enough time for the asphalt to cure?
If the asphalt hasn’t cured and the California temperature climbs past the 80-degree mark or higher, will the cars break up the surface, causing holes?
If NASCAR really wanted to stage the Clash on a short track in California, right down the road is the half-mile Irwindale Speedway.
When constructed, it was considered state of the art and provides great side-by-side racing.
Take the $1 million being spent at the Coliseum and place some temporary seating around Irwindale.
It will be a better show for the fans than watching a race on a giant paperclip with tight corners and no banking.
A check of record books shows NASCAR hasn’t competed on a quarter-mile track since 1971.
The smallest track NASCAR ever competed at was the .2-mile Islip Speedway in New York during what was called the “Northern Tour” before it became a national sport.
Growing up on Long Island, I attended numerous races at Islip Speedway and several of the NASCAR races at the now closed track.
What I can recall of those races was there wasn’t a lot of side-by-side racing, and “The King” Richard Petty dominated from the pole position.
Admittedly the Busch Clash is a made-for-television event, so perhaps the novelty will draw some interest from fans watching the telecast for a brief period of time.
There will be four 25-lap heat races that will lock in 16 starters in the Clash and two 50-lap last-chance races, with the top-three finishers getting to race in the feature.
It will be interesting to see how many of the 40 cars that are eligible for the Clash survive the mayhem of the heats and last-chance events.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
It was announced two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya will compete in the “500” and the Indy Grand Prix for the Arrow-McLaren Chevrolet team.
