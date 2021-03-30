There is an old adage when you’re given lemons, make lemonade.
That was the case for NASCAR this weekend with the first Cup race in 51 years on a dirt track.
Problems with tire wear developed Friday during the practice sessions for the Truck and Cup series. NASCAR changed the format for the Cup race, giving the teams an extra set of tires, and included two competition yellow periods -- effectively make the Cup race five 50-lap sprint races.
Rain for the most part washed out the Saturday events, and although the Truck Series race was started, it quickly came to an end when the windshields and front grills were covered in a thick layer of mud.
The persistent rain washed out all track activities Sunday, and I was doubtful any racing would take place Monday.
But the Bristol Motor Speedway crew was able to make the temporary dirt surface suitable for racing action.
The problem was the huge amount of dust the cars created, particularly during the Cup race, and the track was basically one groove.
In an effort to minimize the swirling dust, NASCAR went to single-file restarts, something that hasn’t been done for decades.
Although many commentators said normal races on a dirt track use single-file restarts, that is not the case except for USAC and most open-wheel sprint car events.
Almost all others use what is known as the “Delaware” start. The leader all by himself followed by the remainder of the field side-by-side.
It has already been announced the spring race at Bristol in 2021 will again be on the dirt.
Not a real surprise since FOX sports wants a Cup race on a dirt track and NASCAR and Bristol were not going to abandon the effort after one attempt.
So seven races into the Cup season has seven different drivers locked in the Chase with Joey Logano’s victory.
Just wondering what the playoff will look like after the first 26 races if there are more than 16 different race winners.
Normally a race win locks a team into the playoffs.
Will NASCAR increase the Chase field or set the field of 16 by race wins and points?
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
Anderson Speedway kicks off its 74th year of racing Saturday starting at 6 p.m.
On April 10, the Champion Racing Association super late models will be making their annual visit for a 125-lap tune-up for July’s Redbud 400.
Early to determine who will be running in the super late model race but expect Anderson’s Greg VanAlst, three-time Little 500 champion Kody Swanson, Wisconsin’s Casey Johnson and defending Redbud 400 champion Carson Hoceaver.
