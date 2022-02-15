This is an important weekend for drivers, teams and fans of NASCAR with the first points race for the new generation of Cup cars.
The new car has been developed over the past few years with the intention of creating more exciting races for the fans and an attempt to eliminate the follow-the-leader races.
The changes include the aerodynamics and downforce of the cars in the hope once a driver gets to the lead there is the possibility of green-flag racing passes, which has been lacking in recent years.
The Daytona 500 will be contested Sunday with initial qualifying Tuesday and the two last-chance qualifying races Thursday.
The problem is there are 42 teams, and 36 of them are assured a starting spot for the Daytona 500.
What that means is there are six teams that will compete for four spots in the 500.
So, for the two qualifying races, there is the possibility three teams will compete for two starting positions in each of the Thursday races.
The “charter” system, which guarantees owners a starting position in all Cup races, has taken the excitement out of the two qualifying races.
If one of the non-guaranteed teams has a problem in a qualifying race, the other two are locked in automatically.
What if all three non-qualifiers are eliminated in a race? Are the spots awarded to the team that submitted entries first?
Not very long ago, the qualifying races were exciting and produced lots of drama as a number of teams battled for a coveted starting position.
I, among other fans, wish the “charter” system was eliminated.
Lock in the top 20 teams from the previous years points standing at Daytona, and let 22 teams battle for 20 starting positions.
After the first several races of the season, the top 20 locked in would be based on current points.
All eyes will be on defending champion Kyle Larson to see if his Hendrick Motorsports team can reproduce the impressive results from a year ago.
Sunday’s race could set the tone for the entire season. Which teams have figured out the set-up of the new car and can dominate early in the season?
Will the new car live up to expectations?
A lot of questions could be answered Sunday. Here’s hoping NASCAR has hit a home run.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
• Anderson’s Greg VanAlst, who has been fast in ARCA practice in a car sponsored by CB Fabricating, will look for a strong run Saturday.
VanAlst has been fast in the past but always seems to be the victim of someone else’s misfortune.
Hoping Lady Luck smiles on the local team this weekend.
• Three-time Lucas Oil Little 500 champion Kody Swanson announced this week he will compete in all of the 500 Sprint Car Tour events.
That’s great news for this new series.
Bobby Santos III, the 2020 Little 500 winner, has entered the May classic this week along with Brian Gerster.
